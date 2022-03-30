Different factors determine farmland prices

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — While Illinois farmland values increased in every part of the state, there are some unique trends in different regions.
Following are some of the highlights of the 2022 Illinois Farmland Values and Lease Trends, complied by about 80 members of the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers. The report covers the calendar year 2021.
Northeast
In the 12 most northeastern counties of the state, farmland prices rose quickly starting in July, with the end of 2021 seeing increases as high as 30%.
Excellent productivity land saw the largest increases.
“A farm in the first half of the year was $10,800 per acre. Those same quality farms in the second half of the year were on average $13,600 per acre with a 26% increase from spring,” the report said.
- Excellent productivity land sold for $12,365/acre on average.
- Cash rents are up 10-20% across most land classes for 2022 compared to 2021 with the middle one-third at $300/acre.
Northwest
In the 11 northwest counties of Illinois, the price for excellent and average productivity showed significant increases, and the turnover for excellent and good productivity land was up slightly over the year.
- The average price of excellent land was $13,075/acre, with sale prices ranging from $10,000 to $16,000.
- Mid-range cash rent was $320/acre.
West
“While there seemed at times to be a flood of land hitting the market, there was no letup in demand. Some neighborhoods had hundreds or even thousands of acres for sale and there were plenty of buyers to gobble them up,” the report said.
Sellers aimed to cash in on the strong sales environment, selling before the possible increases in capital gains taxes.
- The average price of excellent productivity land in this region was $13,429/acre.
- Mid-range cash rent was $350/acre.
North Central
Production farming, niche farming and specialty crops are scattered throughout this region with excellent productivity land a “hot item.”
Wind turbine tracts have seen a lower volume of sales in recent years. Five such tracts were recorded here in 2021 in which the wind farm lease contributed towards the property value. Investor buyers “are willing to place a higher premium on farms (with turbines) rather than local buyers,” the report said.
- Excellent productivity land averaged $11.982/acre.
- Mid-range cash rent was $350/acre.
East
Crop yields and high commodity prices provided a “bullish enthusiasm” in the east.
Sales of transitional land also picked back up in 2021 after several years of minimal activity. Most of the activity was in the vicinity of Champaign.
The Cronus fertilizer plant, initially announced for construction in 2014, is still under discussion. It would have been a major benefit to farmers in the region and to the economy of Douglas County at this time, with nitrogen availability issues and sharp price increases, the appraisers wrote in their report.
- Excellent productivity land averaged $13,554/acre.
- Mid-range cash rent was $350/acre.
Central
This seven-county region is made up of high-quality farmland desirable to both farmers and investors. Excellent farmland was up 31.9% overall comparing year over year.
Cash rents increased slightly overall in 2021 due mainly to increases in the later-negotiated leases. Rents for 2022 have risen with higher commodity prices but were tempered with higher input costs, the report said.
- Excellent productivity land averaged $14,386.
- Mid-range cash rent was $400.
West Central
One notable change in 2021 in this region was the increase in the amount of Class A land brought to market compared to a year ago. Surprisingly, the values and demand for recreational land also saw a big jump.
“Values were at least 25% higher and the sales volume increased. Many of these sales were to out-of-state buyers,” the report said.
A large wind farm east of Jacksonville was completed, adding income to landowners with turbines on their land and even those without turbines will receive “significant” payments. These payments seemed to add to the value of land in the few sales made. However, additional sales will be needed to better determine how much value was added due to the projected income from the wind turbines, the land experts said in their report.
- Excellent productivity land averaged $13,918/acre.
- Mid-range cash rent was $370/acre.
Southwest
Prior to 2008, tracts close to cities and rural subdivisions were selling for three times the value of farmland here. Most areas were slow to recover amid the housing crisis. Now, excellent yields and high grain prices are keeping farmland values “just at the heels of development values.”
Agricultural land in this region is mostly of average productivity and is used for raising corn, soybeans and wheat.
- Excellent productivity land averaged $15,714/acre. Average productivity tracts averaged $10,284/acre
- Mid-range cash rent was $355/acre.
Southeast
This region has very little excellent-quality land. Most is average quality. Only sales with greater than 70% tillable land were included in the comparison. Prices for recreational land, with less than 50% tillable, were steady or up slightly.
There were few sales of bottomland in 2021 — a mix of high-quality upper bottoms and some with risk of flooding — with prices similar to 2020. But one sale of high-quality bottomland went for $8,000/acre.
- Average productivity land sold for an average of $7,786/acre. The average weighted price of recreational land was $3,515/acre.
- Long-term landowner-tenant relationships continue to keep cash rent rates lower than the rate for farms where new rents are solicited. Mid-range cash rent was $200/acre while the representative newly negotiated cash rent was $275/acre.
South
Farmland values in the southernmost tip of the state in 2021 were up 10% or more over 2020.
Average productivity tracts are the most common quality of land here, accounting for about half of all transfers. There are no excellent-productivity records for comparison
- Good productivity land averaged $9,120. Average productivity land averaged $4,621/acre
- Recreational tracts increased in value by 16% to average $2,885/acre.
- Mid-range cash rent was $160/acre. The most representative rate on new cash leases fell within the range of $160-$174.