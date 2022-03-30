Different factors determine farmland prices

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — While Illinois farmland values increased in every part of the state, there are some unique trends in different regions.

Following are some of the highlights of the 2022 Illinois Farmland Values and Lease Trends, complied by about 80 members of the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers. The report covers the calendar year 2021.

Northeast

In the 12 most northeastern counties of the state, farmland prices rose quickly starting in July, with the end of 2021 seeing increases as high as 30%.

Excellent productivity land saw the largest increases.

“A farm in the first half of the year was $10,800 per acre. Those same quality farms in the second half of the year were on average $13,600 per acre with a 26% increase from spring,” the report said.

Excellent productivity land sold for $12,365/acre on average.

Cash rents are up 10-20% across most land classes for 2022 compared to 2021 with the middle one-third at $300/acre.

Northwest

In the 11 northwest counties of Illinois, the price for excellent and average productivity showed significant increases, and the turnover for excellent and good productivity land was up slightly over the year.

The average price of excellent land was $13,075/acre, with sale prices ranging from $10,000 to $16,000.

Mid-range cash rent was $320/acre.

West