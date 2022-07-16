Diners, food trucks feel the pinch of higher cost of living

THOMPSONVILLE, Ill. — Sherma Dorris has been hit with a one-two punch, but she’s still standing.

The owner of Talk of the Town Café in this Franklin County, Illinois, community was forced to update prices on her menu in January when the state’s minimum wage automatically increased. Now inflation is forcing her to get out her marker again.

Restaurants of all types — from high-end gourmet spots to neighborhood diners like this one — are dealing with costs that are increasing rapidly. The owners must decide how to recoup some of those increases without running off their customers.

For Dorris, food isn’t the only thing eating into her profits.

“Everything is higher, even plastic and Styrofoam,” she said. “That is also higher. We do a lot of carryout.”

Dorris said her food costs have gone up 30% over the past year. Prices on the menu don’t reflect all that. That means she must absorb some of the increase in a business with a small markup.

“Meat prices are really skyrocketing,” she said. “I’m in the process now of changing the menu. I changed it in January due to the minimum wage. I wasn’t anticipating food costs going up like this.”

The Illinois legislature voted on a minimum wage increase that will ultimately take it to $15 an hour. Many small-business owners with entry-level positions are struggling to stay afloat while paying the higher wages and also spending more on costs.

How restaurants deal with inflation may vary from place to place. Fancy steakhouses may have more wiggle room with a wider markup. Country diners like Talk of the Town benefit from familiarity.

“It’s a sense of community,” said Mike Cash, who was enjoying lunch on a recent Friday afternoon. “People know each other and speak to you even if they don’t know you. Here they treat you like family. It’s quality, too.”

Kent Sickmeyer is among a group of farmers who occupy the same long table each Friday, where many order the special of fiddler catfish. He said the issue of price is always present, but other things outweigh the prospect of the bill being higher.

“My wife and I don’t eat out that often, so it really doesn’t affect us,” he said. “We still eat out. You think about it, though.”

Customer Dennis Miller believes the emergence from the pandemic is a strong pull to get out occasionally, despite higher prices.

“During COVID everyone quit going places,” he said. “Now everybody is getting back into it.”

Inflation is also affecting food trucks — an industry that has grown in rural southern Illinois over the past few years. Dave Russell, who operates a mobile barbecue business, has been absorbing costs on both ends.

He hasn’t raised his prices, but believes that may soon be necessary.

“It really affects everything — all the food that comes in and all that goes out,” he said. “If the prices continue to go up, which I expect, we probably won’t have any choice.”

Vendors like Russell must deal not only with increasing costs of supplies that are delivered by fuel-guzzling service vehicles, many also foot the bill for moving from place to place. Russell moves his truck to a different community every day.

“The fuel used to run this generator costs us $50 to $60 a day. That used to be $35,” he said. “The generator runs on gasoline, but the truck is diesel. That’s gone up more than double.”

Inflation has altered the business operated by Russell and his wife, Shirley.

“We’re staying more local,” she said. “Some ask us to go farther north or south, but we just can’t do it.”

“It’s more of a local thing now,” Dave Russell said. “We’re trying to keep within a 20-mile radius. It works out better. I would like to reach out, but it’s hard to do that right now.”