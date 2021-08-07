Du Quoin draws big entertainment for return

Along with the Illinois State Fair at Springfield, the event at Du Quoin will again open the gates following a “lost year.”
The Du Quoin State Fair was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first cancellation since the state purchased the privately held fair in Perry County, in southern Illinois. Before that, only World War II interrupted the fair.
Officials are hoping for a big rebound this year.
“We’ve got a lot going on. We’re really looking forward to having the fair,” said Director of Agriculture Jerry Costello II. “Canceling it last year was a huge decision and was done in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health. Health and safety of Illinoisans is the most important thing.”
Costello is hopeful that recovery from “COVID fatigue” will entice many residents to flock to the fairgrounds for the entertainment, recreation and competitive events returning in 2021. The fair will run from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6.
He is particularly proud of the entertainment this year. The lineup includes Jamie Johnson, Hardy, Riley Green, Ludacris and REO Speedwagon. Comedian Ron White will also perform.
“We probably have a grandstand lineup that rivals anything we’ve had at the Du Quoin fair since 1989, when we had George Strait there,” he said. “Hardy had a No. 1 country hit. Riley Green was male vocalist of the year at the Country Music Awards. Jamie Johnson is a six-time Grammy winner and Ron White is one of top comedians in the country. The classic rock of REO Speedwagon always goes over in southern Illinois.”
The scheduling of entertainment carried with it some challenges because of cancellations forced by COVID. Costello believes the pandemic may actually have increased availability of talent.
“A lot of these artists wanted to get back on the road as much as anybody,” he said. “Our team at the fairgrounds did a great job of booking headline artists.”
The dust has apparently settled since the 2019 cancellation of the group Confederate Railroad, when Gov. J.B. Pritzker objected to the name of the band. The move sparked controversy and led to the creation of a Facebook group with thousands of members that has since morphed into an anti-Pritzker group.
“I haven’t heard anything lately about that,” Costello said.
While the fair fell victim to COVID in 2020, no restrictions are in place for attendees this year, though the federal Centers of Disease Control recently recommended new measures to combat an increase in infections from the Delta variant.
“We’re in Phase 5 in the state of Illinois,” Costello said. “What we’ll end up doing is following federal regulations — CDC guidelines — and anything the Illinois Department of Public Health will bring up.”
While there is a parking fee, the Du Quoin fair has no admission fee. The fairgrounds will again include Ag World, a static farm equipment and service area. Some demonstrations may be planned. The grounds recently hosted the Red Power Roundup, a celebration of Massey Ferguson tractors that drew 10,000 people to the fairgrounds.
Costello pointed out that farming is at the forefront of both the Springfield and Du Quoin fairs.
“Agriculture is the No. 1 industry in the state of Illinois, with a $19 billion economic impact,” he said. “One in five jobs in the entire state in some way, shape or form are ag-related. The idea of these fairs obviously to get everybody together, but also to celebrate agriculture.
“… Celebrating agriculture and acknowledging what it is for the economy is one of the forefront of having these fairs, both Springfield and Du Quoin.”