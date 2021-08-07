Du Quoin draws big entertainment for return

Along with the Illinois State Fair at Springfield, the event at Du Quoin will again open the gates following a “lost year.”

The Du Quoin State Fair was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first cancellation since the state purchased the privately held fair in Perry County, in southern Illinois. Before that, only World War II interrupted the fair.

Officials are hoping for a big rebound this year.

“We’ve got a lot going on. We’re really looking forward to having the fair,” said Director of Agriculture Jerry Costello II. “Canceling it last year was a huge decision and was done in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health. Health and safety of Illinoisans is the most important thing.”

Costello is hopeful that recovery from “COVID fatigue” will entice many residents to flock to the fairgrounds for the entertainment, recreation and competitive events returning in 2021. The fair will run from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6.

He is particularly proud of the entertainment this year. The lineup includes Jamie Johnson, Hardy, Riley Green, Ludacris and REO Speedwagon. Comedian Ron White will also perform.

“We probably have a grandstand lineup that rivals anything we’ve had at the Du Quoin fair since 1989, when we had George Strait there,” he said. “Hardy had a No. 1 country hit. Riley Green was male vocalist of the year at the Country Music Awards. Jamie Johnson is a six-time Grammy winner and Ron White is one of top comedians in the country. The classic rock of REO Speedwagon always goes over in southern Illinois.”