Du Quoin fair celebrates 100 years in 2022

DU QUOIN, Ill. — The Du Quoin State Fair is bouncing back from COVID-19 just in time for a celebration of its 100th anniversary. The fair will be held in Perry County from Aug. 26 through Sept. 5.

Illinois’ “second state fair” was begun in 1923 by a group of Du Quoin businessmen interested in an attraction to draw people from southern

Illinois who may not be able to travel to Springfield. In 1986, the state of Illinois assumed ownership and has operated the event and fairgrounds since.

While the pandemic, which enveloped the world in March 2020, put the fair on hold, it came back strong last year.

“Over 150,000 people attended the fair in 2021, up 22.1% from 2019,” said Illinois Director of Agriculture Jerry Costello II. “We’re excited for things to be back to normal to celebrate the 100th anniversary.”

Costello added that organizers are not expecting any restrictions for this year’s fair. Vendors were happy to return to the event in 2021, he said, and he expects another “fantastic” year in 2022.

The entertainment lineup features country music performers Cole Swindell, Randy Houser, Jordan Davis and Chase Rice, along with comedian Jeff Foxworthy. USAC and ARCA auto racing will also take place at the grandstand.

Harness racing — a longtime highlight of the fair and which for years included the prestigious Hambletonian — will take place during the weekend of Aug. 26-27.

The fair has a tradition of free entertainment, much of it held this year in the RollnUp Beer Tent Stage. Local bands will join national acts including .38 Special and Head East.

In 2021 the grandstand shows saw their highest attendance numbers since 2012, Costello said. The eight performances drew a total of 20,780, and generated $413,000 in revenue, the highest in 20 years.

Costello expects to see good numbers in the competitive events this year.

“In 2021, competitors were eager to get back into the show ring,” he said.

As with many events, some changes introduced because of COVID may become permanent.

“We will always put the health and safety of our fair-goers first and foremost,” Costello said. “We’ll continue to have hand sanitizer stations located throughout the fairgrounds and encourage mask wearing for those who are high risk. We will always follow CDC and IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) guidelines and recommendations.”