Du Quoin fair could see huge jump in ticket sales

DU QUOIN, Ill. — Strong grandstand attendance helped push numbers up this year at the Du Quoin State Fair following a year lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As with many similar functions, the fair was canceled in 2020 due to concerns about the spread of the disease. But people are showing up this year, despite new restrictions imposed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker due to an uptick of hospitalizations as the state and nation deal with the Delta strain.

A mask mandate required for all indoor activities began during the middle of the fair’s run, on Monday, Aug. 30

“The most important thing to us is we provide the safest environment possible for fair-goers and their families,” said fair manager Josh Gross. “But evening crowds are very good. They’re being spiked by very good grandstand numbers. Our grandstand sales are up considerably from where they were in 2019.”

The entertainment lineup drew big crowds not seen in years. In 2019, a total of 11,000 tickets were sold for the grandstand acts. This year that number will likely top 20,000, according to Gross.

Popular classic rock act REO Speedwagon drew an audience of 4,000, while rising country music star Riley Green also sold thousands of tickets. Other acts included Ludacris, En Vogue, Hardy and comedian Ron White.

“I think it’s been two things: cabin fever and putting together a strong grandstand lineup,” Gross said about the crowds. “Some good weather and a little bit of luck should push us over the finish line.”

The most popular attraction this year has been the celebrated Budweiser Clydesdale horses, which are quartered at the fair for its entire 11-day run. The team makes a trip around the grounds to the grandstand, where they remain for photos for 15 minutes daily.