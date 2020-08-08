DU QUOIN, Ill. — The cancellation of the Du Quoin State Fair this year is having repercussions all over the region.
Illinois’ “second state fair” draws hundreds of thousands of people each year from rural southern Illinois and beyond. The coronavirus pandemic that forced the closures of numerous businesses across the state and country also shut down the state’s fairs.
Established in the 1920s by local resident William Hayes mainly as a venue for horse races, it grew into a regional attraction and hosted the Hambletonian, harness racing’s premier event for trotters for several years. The state purchased the fair in the 1980s and has continued to operate it under the auspices of the Illinois Department of Agriculture.
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the department made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 State Fairs on June 12 based on guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and other experts,” said Director of Agriculture Jerry Costello.
Costello did not commit to future events.
“The health and safety of staff, vendors, and fairgoers will remain our top priority,” he said. “We look forward to the fairs returning when it is safe to do so.”
Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi said that the closure will impact all of southern Illinois, not just the Perry County city that hosts the fair.
“From the sales tax side, it really doesn’t affect us,” he said. “Where it hurts is when people come to town and they go to local restaurants and other businesses.”
While municipal revenue doesn’t take a big hit, personal incomes do.
“The real impact is with the jobs. There are a lot of kids who depend on that fair income for spending money throughout the year,” Alongi said. “There are lot of parents and grandparents who work out there as a side job. Many use money to buy clothes, backpacks and things for school. Those jobs are going to be missed.”
He estimates that 300 to 400 residents work temporary jobs during the fair. Many are Du Quoin residents.
In addition to the fair, the 1,200-acre fairground site is used for other events throughout the year. The Street Machine Nationals, originally scheduled for June, was postponed and is now tentatively set for Oct. 9-11. Like virtually all large gatherings, that event is not guaranteed as the state monitors the progression of COVID-19.
It is the biggest event held at Du Quoin other than the fair, drawing an estimated 20,000 to 25,000 people over its three-day duration.
“Some of the non-fair events that run a couple of days or so mean more to the city of Du Quoin than the 10-day fair itself,” Alongi said. “If you look at the fair as a regional event, it’s a major impact. Those people who bring their horses to the fair, we don’t have enough hotel rooms to take care of that. That spills over into Marion, Mount Vernon and Carbondale. That’s a big impact on their regions.”
Not all fair-related events are on hold. Junior horse and livestock shows will be held on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds over several weekends beginning in late August.
“IDOA’s top priority remains safety,” Costello said.
The Junior Livestock Expo will be held in the “Show and Go” format, discouraging overnight camping and the stalling or penning of any species. In addition, all exhibitors, family members and general public at both locations must adhere to social distancing guidelines and will be required to wear a protective face covering at all times.
With the fair’s status as a secondary event, the Du Quoin State Fair’s future has sometimes been questioned. But Alongi is encouraged by the state’s commitment to it.
“I’ve talked to the governor and Jerry Costello both. They’re committed to this fairgrounds,” Alongi said. “They want to expand on the activities. I have a good feeling that this administration is going to make a big impact.
“Jerry Costello is from southern Illinois. And Gov. Pritzker’s wife has taken a liking to Du Quoin and the governor’s mansion down here. Previous administrations have let the fair go a little. I have a good feeling that they’re going to do the right thing and bring this thing back.”