Economist predicts 2021 direction for ag

While U.S. agriculture has cleared the hurdles of 2020 with little damage, uncertainty looms in 2021. But there is optimism.

“The year 2020 has had within it so many strange events,” said University of Illinois ag economist Bruce Sherrick.

That could be described as an understatement. The specter of COVID-19, coupled with massive trade disruptions, continues to impact the U.S. ag economy. While immediate effects of the pandemic may begin to wear off following vaccinations, they will likely continue in some form.

Sherrick discussed the environment farmers may face during a virtual conference sponsored by the University of Illinois. How long the lingering effects of COVID color the economy is anybody’s guess, as is the direction a new administration may take.

Other factors include the relationship with China, a world economic and military power; the possibility of inflation triggered by stimulus payments; changing habits of consumers; and the staying power of emerging markets.

One big question mark is whether inflation will emerge.

“The Fed came out in August and said it’s likely we’re going to see inflation,” Sherrick said. “If there is one more massive money-printing event and we recover faster, we’ll have inflation.”

He said it’s anyone’s guess how severe it is, although he predicts inflation will be at a relatively moderate rate of between 2% to 3% over the next three years.

“There are two kinds of economists: those who don’t know which way inflation will go, and those who don’t know that they don’t know which way inflation is going to go,” he said.