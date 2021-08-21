Elevators improve speed, safety during busy season

Along with planting, spraying and harvesting, storage of grain is a farm task undergoing modernization.

Technological advances in the sheer scale of modern farming and field equipment has engendered changes in the facilities where grain is taken. Increasing speed is one focus. Getting trucks in and out faster has led to innovations in the commercial storage industry.

“There is less time, so everybody is trying to do it faster,” said Matthew Unverferth of Unverferth Farm Supply. The Centralia, Illinois, company builds and repairs grain bins and other ag structures. “The biggest thing we’ve been running into is increasing capacity for customers, whether at harvest with larger receiving pits so the farmer can dump faster, turn around and get back to the field.”

The size of acreage, yields and loads is pushing companies to increase and improve facilities.

“The combines are bigger, trucks are bigger and the carts can hold more than a truckload of grain,” said Carl Schwinke of Teutopolis-based Siemer Milling. “The elevators are bigger, but so is everything else. Everything is compressed into a small window now, so it has to be done as soon as possible and as fast as possible.”

One change is the two-scale setup at many elevators, including the one at Siemer. Among other things, it often allows the driver to remain in his vehicle, much like some oil-change businesses that allow motorists to park over pits while getting their cars serviced.

“Traffic is always an issue,” Unverferth said. “With the two-scale thing the farmer most of the time doesn’t get out of his truck. There will be an employee there who will open his gates and clean them out and he’ll be on his way.