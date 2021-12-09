Energy issues high profile at IFB meeting

CHICAGO, Ill. — While voting on policy remains a key purpose for hundreds of Illinois farmers to gather at the annual Illinois Farm Bureau meeting, the return to in-person interaction dominated the atmosphere this year.
About 1,200 Illinois Farm Bureau members and staff met in person at the Palmer House in Chicago with another 200 joining virtually for the organization’s 107th annual meeting. Last year it was entirely virtual.
In his opening address, IFB president Rich Guebert emphasized the importance of working with legislators on both sides of the aisle.
He expects the 2022 election will be a contentious one and encouraged county farm bureaus to keep adopting legislators and inviting them to farms.
On a positive note, the redistricted maps in Illinois include three more districts with agricultural concerns, which will create new opportunities for farmers to share their stories in these districts, he said during an interview.
Renewable energy was a frequent theme for resolutions for the 337 voting delegates casting ballots on Dec. 6. Among related issues is concern about farmers being treated fairly by contractors and subcontractors with wind and solar companies, said Adam Nielsen, IFB’s director of national legislation and policy development.
There’s a push for statewide standards for such projects so they aren’t developed “willy-nilly,” he said.
Also, strong concern exists about prime agricultural land being used for renewable energy projects. Many want such wind and solar projects located on marginal land, maybe at overpass exits and even rest stops along the highway instead on prime ag land, Nielsen said.
Delegates also progressed in preparation for the 2023 Farm Bill. In August and September, Nielsen travelled the state attending 20 meetings gathering input from 350 people about what they want in the farm bill. Conservation topics were the most frequently mentioned, especially regarding water quality and carbon issues.
What surprised Nielsen most was few questions the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage programs.
“We don’t know if they valued it or they didn’t,” he said.
On the other hand, Guebert has heard strong support for the crop insurance programs in discussion with farmers already.
Nielsen said the lack of conversations about crop insurance at the pre-farm bill discussions may just be the timing, as producers may have other priorities this moment. He expects it to come up more often in the 2022 meetings.
Nielsen’s future farm policy resolutions, created with input gathered at the statewide meetings, were presented to the delegates in Chicago.
“This is a good start,” he said.
Ryan Ford, a voting delegate from LeRoy in central Illinois, said he worries about high fertilizer prices.
Fertilizer costs are so high, Susan Nance, a Union County farmer, is “even considering if I will put a corn crop out next year,” she said during the event’s ice cream social.
The farmer, in deep southern Illinois, hasn’t made the final decision yet.
“I still have beans in the ground,” she said, with about 160 acres of 700 yet to harvest.
“Exorbitant fertilizer prices” is something IFB has been working on for months, Guebert said. Efforts so far include raising awareness among legislators, investigating the importing side of things and inquiring about the potential of fertilizer production here in the U.S., he said.
Guebert, who farms with his son Kyle in Randolph County in southern Illinois, says nitrogen costs almost as much per acre as cash rent per acre, he said.
Exacerbating supply chain issues is the shortage of truck drivers. To address that, IFB is granting $100,000 in scholarships for people to get their Commercial Drivers License, Guebert said of the organization’s action items in 2021.