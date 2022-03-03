Equipment manufacturers see record demand for ag

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Farm equipment manufacturers are experiencing an abundance of demand but a paucity of supply.
Sales are up in nearly every segment of the industry, thanks to factors such as high grain prices and — oddly — COVID-19. But visitors to the National Farm Machinery Show here had fewer pieces of shiny metal to examine because inventory is short.
“Times now are really good. There’s a lot going on,” said Nate Williams of John Deere. “Factories are working to get equipment out as fast as they can, but there are certainly some hang-ups with supplier constraints. That has pushed some factory delivery dates out for some customers and dealers. We’re seeing high demand in parts and whole goods across the country.”
Other manufacturers are seeing the same thing.
“Our 2022 outlook is as robust as we’ve seen in modern history,” said Kurt Coffey, North American vice president of Case IH.
The past few years have been profitable for farmers following a down period. That means many are looking to add some iron.
“Crop prices are superb, along with other trends,” Coffey said. “We weren’t having the greatest time back in 2015 to 2017, so replacement demand is very strong. Even though that was a few years ago, farmers are looking to upgrade an aging fleet.”
Supply chains have been disrupted, which is keeping dealers busy both selling and obtaining goods.
“It’s going to be a function of production capabilities. Demand in some areas is outpacing capabilities,” Coffey said. “You see that in automotive and household goods even. It’s the economy we’re in right now.”
Tires and semiconductors are among the products in tight supply. Moving goods is another concern.
“There’s the supply crunch capacity and skilled labor,” Coffey said. “We’re fighting harder than we ever have getting it out the door.”
John Dickey of New Holland has had the same experience. While big equipment is in high demand, consumers are eating up small-horsepower machines. Much of that is due to a trend toward more weekend farming operations.
“Demand has been great,” Dickey said. “It’s been unprecedented growth starting in 2020. It’s because with COVID everyone has some extra money in their pockets. A lot of people started moving away from urban areas. They wanted acreage.”
Adrian Crisp of AGCO expects the good times to continue.
“We had a fantastic year in 2021,” he said. “For 2022 we’re predicting the small-equipment market to grow by 5% and large equipment to grow at 12 to 15% over last year.”
Demand was high for AGCO’s large machines in their Massey-Ferguson and Fendt brands. Haying equipment also saw healthy gains, Crisp said.
Small-tractor manufacturer Kubota has seen rocketing sales over the past couple of years. While some of the company’s vehicles are as large as 200 horsepower, most are under 100. Like their colleagues, keeping iron on the lot has been challenging.
“Sales have been great during COVID. In 2021 we were up almost 25%,” said Kubota’s Scott Eckart. “Inventory is another situation. It’s been a battle over the past year and a half.”
Statistics back up claims made by Eckart and others in the industry. According to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, new farm tractor sales in the United States rose 1.5% in January over the same month in 2021 — 16,150 compared to 15,915. Combine sales have slowed considerably, however. January-to-January numbers have fallen by 41%, from 350 units to 205.
Jerry Campbell, a sales representative with the small-horsepower brand Branson Tractors, said buyers are on a waiting list.
“Tractor companies right now are six to nine months out,” Campbell said. “A new dealer is going to wait six months on tractors, even the Korean manufacturers such as us.”
Farmer morale has been strong overall, according to Bruce Mustard of the British equipment manufacturer JCB.
“It’s positive, generally,” Mustard said. “This week and last week, at the Tulare (California) show, prices are good. Guys seem to be in a good frame of mind. We had a record year last year in the ag space. It’s nice to be back at shows.”
The ag boom has been broad, though not every sector has enjoyed prosperity. And getting goods to the farm has been difficult for many.
“It’s across the board, but the cow guys not as much as other guys,” Mustard said. “The row-crop guys had a really strong year, so we had a good run with them at the end of the year. Supply is a question. We have a lot of inventory coming in but spoken for. Customers seem to be OK with that. They’re planning ahead for their purchases.”
Williams said that although smaller pieces may be leading the way, equipment used on large farms is also in high demand today.
“The large ag segment is certainly strong,” he said. “And there is a big demand for small ag and turf equipment. There’s a big demand for all of that. It feels like everything.”
New Holland is also seeing demand across the board, but especially in small-farm machines.
“Every product is a growth sector for us but especially compact tractors, those machines used in 5- and 10-acre lots,” Dickey said. “We’re selling to a lot of residential home owners. I’m in the home construction side, where we’ve been experiencing growth. We’re seeing a lot more demand for construction pieces.”
Dealers have become acclimated to the delays in product delivery. But farmers don’t have as much patience.
“It’s their customers we’re concerned about — the end user,” said Branson’s Campbell. “They can’t wait that long. They’ll look for something else. It’s going to take a long time to get them. It’s like cars right now.”
The supply-and-demand dynamic has resulted in high prices.
“Prices are elevated, so we’re going over list price,” Campbell said. “Tractor sales seem to be right at MSRP, which is very unusual.”