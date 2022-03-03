Equipment manufacturers see record demand for ag

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Farm equipment manufacturers are experiencing an abundance of demand but a paucity of supply.

Sales are up in nearly every segment of the industry, thanks to factors such as high grain prices and — oddly — COVID-19. But visitors to the National Farm Machinery Show here had fewer pieces of shiny metal to examine because inventory is short.

“Times now are really good. There’s a lot going on,” said Nate Williams of John Deere. “Factories are working to get equipment out as fast as they can, but there are certainly some hang-ups with supplier constraints. That has pushed some factory delivery dates out for some customers and dealers. We’re seeing high demand in parts and whole goods across the country.”

Other manufacturers are seeing the same thing.

“Our 2022 outlook is as robust as we’ve seen in modern history,” said Kurt Coffey, North American vice president of Case IH.

The past few years have been profitable for farmers following a down period. That means many are looking to add some iron.

“Crop prices are superb, along with other trends,” Coffey said. “We weren’t having the greatest time back in 2015 to 2017, so replacement demand is very strong. Even though that was a few years ago, farmers are looking to upgrade an aging fleet.”

Supply chains have been disrupted, which is keeping dealers busy both selling and obtaining goods.

“It’s going to be a function of production capabilities. Demand in some areas is outpacing capabilities,” Coffey said. “You see that in automotive and household goods even. It’s the economy we’re in right now.”