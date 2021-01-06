Event focuses on changing role of women in ag

The evolving role of women in today’s farm operations will be the theme of the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers virtual meeting this year.

The organization, which has traditionally had a mostly male membership, will feature several women prominent in Illinois and national agriculture as guest speakers at the event Jan. 28.

Today, about 16% of American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers members are women. This number has grown substantially over the last two decades.

The growth trend in membership is similar in Illinois, where Maria Boerngen, the organization’s academic vice president, suggested the theme of evolving roles of women this year. The professor at Illinois State University is co-chair of the event.

“It was easy to come up with a program,” said Carroll Merry, ISPFMRA executive director. “There are so many professionals across the industry today who have been true pioneers and leaders of women in agribusiness.”

Ruth Hambleton, founder of Annie’s Project, will speak about the changing role of women as on-farm decision-makers.

“Are women better financial managers?” is the question Colleen Callahan of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, former USDA Director of Rural Development, will address.

The fee for non-members is $80 and for members, $65. Pre-registration is required at bit.ly/2JC772C. Registration and payments can be submitted by mail to: ISPFMRA N78W14573, Appleton Ave., #287, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051.