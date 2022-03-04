Extension educator’s specialty is specialty crops

Grain farmers with questions about soil health and herbicide applications have a plethora of sources for answers. Fruit and vegetable growers in Illinois are more limited.

One person they often go to is Elizabeth Wahle. Wahle is in her 20th year as a horticulture educator with University of Illinois Extension. Based in Edwardsville, she fields questions about all aspects of commercial orchards and vegetable operations as well as backyard plots tended by homeowners.

Illinois has a relatively small footprint in the fruit and vegetable space, and it has shifted. In the past there were more commercial apple and peach operations. There are still a few large orchards, but the wholesale component has waned.

“Even people who used to be strictly wholesale now have retail in their marketing stream,” Wahle said.

That is a big change. In the middle part of the 20th century, large orchards in southern Illinois grew thousands of bushels of apples and peaches and shipped them by rail to Chicago and other markets. Among other things, competition from Michigan, Washington state and overseas from Japan and other fruit-producing countries has altered the industry.

On the other hand, vineyards have increased as the state has followed the national trend of local wineries.

“Definitely over the 20 years grapes have risen in numbers,” she said. “It had already started growing and continued to grow in my tenure.”

Other than orchards and wineries, Illinois is the No. 1 producer of pumpkins and horseradish. Wahle also fields questions about minor crops such as strawberries, blueberries, green beans and even mushrooms.