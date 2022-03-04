Extension educator’s specialty is specialty crops

Grain farmers with questions about soil health and herbicide applications have a plethora of sources for answers. Fruit and vegetable growers in Illinois are more limited.
One person they often go to is Elizabeth Wahle. Wahle is in her 20th year as a horticulture educator with University of Illinois Extension. Based in Edwardsville, she fields questions about all aspects of commercial orchards and vegetable operations as well as backyard plots tended by homeowners.
Illinois has a relatively small footprint in the fruit and vegetable space, and it has shifted. In the past there were more commercial apple and peach operations. There are still a few large orchards, but the wholesale component has waned.
“Even people who used to be strictly wholesale now have retail in their marketing stream,” Wahle said.
That is a big change. In the middle part of the 20th century, large orchards in southern Illinois grew thousands of bushels of apples and peaches and shipped them by rail to Chicago and other markets. Among other things, competition from Michigan, Washington state and overseas from Japan and other fruit-producing countries has altered the industry.
On the other hand, vineyards have increased as the state has followed the national trend of local wineries.
“Definitely over the 20 years grapes have risen in numbers,” she said. “It had already started growing and continued to grow in my tenure.”
Other than orchards and wineries, Illinois is the No. 1 producer of pumpkins and horseradish. Wahle also fields questions about minor crops such as strawberries, blueberries, green beans and even mushrooms.
Her Extension appointment includes 70% commercial and 30% residential. Home gardens and ornamentals make up most of that portion.
Wahle is a native of northwest Indiana. She obtained her undergraduate degree at Purdue and her master’s and PhD at the University of Illinois.
While horticulture may be a minor presence in the state, she keeps busy coordinating five major conferences and educational programs. They include the Illinois Specialty Crops Conference, the Gateway Small Fruit and Vegetable Conference and the Southern Illinois Fruit and Vegetable School.
While most agronomists in the consulting and education space deal solely with commercial operations, Wahle must divide her expertise between commercial growers and backyard hobbyists.
“One challenge we always face in Illinois is we have a few large growers who utilize growing methods like high-density plantings that aren’t necessarily adopted by smaller growers,” she said. “With outreach, there is a clear division on the level of expertise needed from small growers just getting started to multi-
generational growers with hundreds of acres. It’s not like Michigan, New York and Oregon where they have a lot of large growers. We face that challenge of helping everybody.”
Newer growers seek information on more basic issues.
“Then we have our growers who have been at it for years — might be in hundreds of acres. They have completely different types of questions like adoption of new technology, where for others it would not be in their economic model.”
Though she isn’t involved directly in marketing, Wahle has seen an increasing interest in locally produced foods.
“There has always been a percent of growers of specialty crops where it isn’t a full-time job. There are still quite a few of these,” she said. “But there is more of a consumer knowledge base that is looking for locally produced foods. There has to be a market. Our consumer base is more demanding of locally grown produce. We’ve seen it hand in hand with our growers.”