Fair prep season in gear for big family involved in 4-H

PRINCETON, Ill. — Mary and Robert Hermann enjoyed the 4-H experience so much they are sharing the opportunity with their seven children. Needless to say, pre-fair season is busy here.

Today, only the four oldest are old enough to officially be 4-Hers, but so far they have already created enough science and art projects to cover the kitchen table.

Outside, the children tend calves and have a giant family garden which also produces fodder for 4-H projects on their land in Princeton, Illinois.

“I wanted to join because I thought it was cool,” said Asher, who is in his first year of 4-H. He has projects with calves, forestry and art, and has already made it to state-level public speaking.

It’s also a busy time for Shiloh, 11, whose projects include training a calf, gardening and doing clay work for the Peoria County Fair 4-H events in August.

Michael, 15, and Gabriel, 14, have set a good example for the younger siblings following their interests with impressive projects about electricity, local mushrooms and butterflies, to name a few.

Malachi, Imri and baby Ada, in her mother’s arms, join the family in the large, organized garden helping where they can. The family also breeds and raises dogs. Malachi, 5, says he wants to do a dog project someday.

The younger set are eager to join the Edelstein Eager Beavers 4-H Club.

As a youth, Mary showed animals as a Eureka 4-Her in Woodford County and Robert did electricity projects, showed cows and a horse on the family farm just down the road.

“It’s quite complicated to show cows,” said Shiloh, explaining how important it is to have the cow positioned perfectly and at the same time to remember to look at the judge.

He brings out a Hereford calf to demonstrate.

“Positioning matters,” his mom nods in agreement.

Asher jokes that he doesn’t want to show a big Angus calf, who is “just stubborn.”

Like everything else, 4-H showing was different during the pandemic, and Shiloh is happy to be able to get feedback from judges in person again.

By participating in 4-H, the children master new skills, said Mary.

“The judges are knowledgeable and give them feedback,” she said. “Gab took photography and got tips from a professional photographer, and a biologist was a judge for Michael’s mushroom project.”

The children, who are home-schooled, also volunteer for a neighbor who raises a big garden to donate to the food bank.

Similar excitement for 4-H show season is growing across the state. 4-Hers are also working with their calves and projects in Mason County, where Joli Pierson is 4-H Youth Development Program coordinator. During the pandemic she worked with students on the Joy Project, promoting mental health for youth.

Right now, students are attending 4-H meetings and completing talks or demonstrations to help prepare them for the general 4-H project show. On July 25, most of all the non-livestock show projects will be in the Mason County Fair, she said.

While the students face their fears of speaking to a judge, which could be intimidating, they get helpful feedback from the project experts, Pierson said.

Junior master gardener 4-Hers and others also beautify the fairgrounds in Havana in the days preceding the July 25-28 event, she said. There’s a Club Garden Contest at the Mason County Fair where clubs vie for the Traveling Trowel in their fairgrounds beautification projects.

This time of year, 4-Hers are feeding, grooming and caring for their animals and practicing skills which will help them handle their animals expertly on show day, Pierson said.

“I’m proud of the 4-H kids and their leaders,” she said.

As the 4-H project showing season nears, activities gear up as youth, leaders and family members get ready.

“A lot of people look forward to this time together,” Pierson said.

The Hermann family is well on the way. Shiloh checks his bees, the calves are becoming more sociable, Asher proudly shows leather work he has made, Michael and Gabriel continue to follow their interest in a variety of art and science projects and the whole family tends a lush garden, celebrating with the gift of fresh strawberries this week.

