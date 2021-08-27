Families honored and entertained at State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Some people really love a state fair — enough to drive hundreds of miles to attend.

A family of New Yorkers who spend weeks of their summer visiting state fairs soaked up the sights and sounds at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield on Aug. 17.

Illinois is one of many state fairs Arlene and Marvin Birnbaum and their children, Joe and Aaron, will visit this year. The family from the Big Apple got hooked on state fairs a few years ago when they visited Nebraska’s. Now they visit as many as they can every year.

“We love the animals and how every state promotes it,” Marvin said.

Each fair offers different experiences.

“We even got to ride in a combine,” Arlene said of one memorable fair experience.

Not everyone gets to ride in a half million dollar vehicle, Joe said.

This is their second visit to the Illinois State Fair, but they found first-time experiences here this year, including taking photos at the new Route 66 permanent exhibit. This tribute to the Mother Road, in its first season, will grow every year.

Other guests have been coming to the fair for generations. Many of them gathered at the Ag Day Breakfast on Aug. 17 to celebrate their long history. In all, 358 families were recognized for having a centennial, sesquicentennial or bicentennial farm owned by the same family.

Illinois State Director of Agriculture Jerry Costello read the name of every family. There were more families to recognize this year since the 2020 state fair was canceled due to COVID-19, leading to two years’ worth of people reaching the milestones of 100, 150 and 200 years of being a family farm.