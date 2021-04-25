Family blossoms with home-based ag business launched in 2020

Combine four children under age 8, pepper with some remote schooling, spice it up with two home-based parents working in agricultural careers and you have a recipe for lot of fun and hard work at Taylor and Justin Meints’ northwestern Illinois home.
With these ingredients there is seldom a typical day in the life of this Geneseo family.
It all started after Taylor, a Michigan State University graduate and agronomist, met Justin, a Northwest Missouri State University ag business student, in Iowa when she was working for Monsanto.
“We were engaged in eight months and married eight months after that,” she said on Wednesday, April 7, the date they shared a “typical day” with Illinois Farmer Today.
Morning routine
Because it’s Wednesday, the two oldest children, Anna, 7, and Jack, 8, work in their home school space remotely. Other days of the week, Anna is in her first grade classroom and Jack is in kindergarten at Millikin Elementary School in Geneseo.
Charlie’s routine is the same on Wednesdays, as Taylor buckles him into his car seat and off they go to Little Green Apple Preschool.
Three-year-old Benjamin’s day revolves around his mom’s work and activities.
Taylor’s day starts much earlier, as if often the case with small business owners. To have flowers to sell in her business, Taylor & Co. Fresh Cut Flowers, which she started last year, she’s the first person in the house up in the morning. She turns on her grow lights and checks the seeding trays in the basement while enjoying a cup of coffee.
She knows the kids will be up at 6-6:30 a.m. and her focus will switch to getting their breakfast and getting ready for school.
In the summer, she usually rolls out of bed at 4:30 or 5 a.m. to cut flowers before the kids get up. She harvests flowers early in morning or late at night — the coolest parts of day — and gets them to the cooler quickly to preserve them for bouquets.
“Every day is different depending on the flowers,” she said.
This is a change from her career as a Bayer agronomist for corn and soybeans. Her love for agronomy started during her childhood in Michigan, where her dad was also an agronomist.
With four young children, when she decided she wanted to work from home she landed on the idea of growing flowers. Wanting a specialty crop to grow on a small acreage, she considered fruit and vegetables, but there were already people growing those crops in her area.
“It works best for me and my family to be here as my husband travels often,” she said.
The timing to start a business, even in infamous 2020, also worked well for her.
“People were so happy to have fresh flowers. It was new and different. Pretty much every week I’d sell out,” she said.
About 80% of the flowers sold in the U.S are grown in other countries, and 2020 brought supply disruptions. And people like the idea of buying locally, she said.
In the summer, she parks her flower cart in front of a Geneseo coffee shop and bakery.
“It goes over great,” she said.
At home, she has a little self-serve flower stand where people choose bouquets and leave payment.
Harvesting and planting
While corn and soybean farmers are just starting planting now, Taylor has already laid the groundwork for the season, which includes black plastic over the irrigation system outside.
The season for harvesting some of the tulips she grew from 3,500 tulip bulbs planted last year has started.
Every day in addition to planting and attending to flowers this time of year, she devotes hours to social media. where she promotes her business on Facebook and Instagram and on her website and sells directly to customers.
She creates informative and lively videos and blogs.
Her husband says it’s like going out with a celebrity as people recognize her from the videos. A thousand people follow her.
“I enjoy that. I’m proud of my wife,” he said.
The couple has been married 10 years, and Justin said he is happy to see his wife bring all her talents together in a business, including marketing, agronomy and the flair for flowers.
Dad’s day
Meanwhile, when he’s not on the road, Justin spends most of his day in his machine-shed office managing operations for Titan Pro. He was home-based before the pandemic, so he didn’t have to make any noticeable changes in his day-to-day work
“For us it isn’t disrupting our work-home life balance,” he said.
But for others, working at home was new once the pandemic began and kids started popping up in the backgrounds of conference calls announcing, “I have to go potty.”
It’s easier for his family now than it was with “three in diapers and one on the way,” said Justin, who grew up on a farm in a family of five and appreciates the work ethic he learned — how to bale hay, fix fences and chop wood.
He says his kids will have some of those hands-on work opportunities in the flower business.
He is careful to plan the portion of each week that he travels to his main office in Clear Lake, Iowa, at a time that works best for the children and Taylor’s business.
“As a family we schedule around it,” he said.
Outside his working hours, he also adds some muscle for Taylor & Co., which may mean constructing flower beds, setting up irrigation or working on mechanical systems.
“I’m the behind the scenes labor,” he said.
Justin also finds the flower business “a pretty rewarding experience” and likes offering a supportive role.
“We’re in this together,” he said.
Lights out for all
At 3 p.m., it’s time to pick the kids up at school most school days, then snack and homework before meal times.
Wednesday is different as it is the remote schooling day, and they have an early supper before they are off to First Methodist Church for the Awana Club children’s program. They are back from the children’s church activities just in time to get ready for bed.
Then when everyone is settled for the night, Taylor slips downstairs to the basement and turns out the lights on the seedlings.
Time for everyone to rest before it all starts again before dawn tomorrow.