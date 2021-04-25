Family blossoms with home-based ag business launched in 2020

Combine four children under age 8, pepper with some remote schooling, spice it up with two home-based parents working in agricultural careers and you have a recipe for lot of fun and hard work at Taylor and Justin Meints’ northwestern Illinois home.

With these ingredients there is seldom a typical day in the life of this Geneseo family.

It all started after Taylor, a Michigan State University graduate and agronomist, met Justin, a Northwest Missouri State University ag business student, in Iowa when she was working for Monsanto.

“We were engaged in eight months and married eight months after that,” she said on Wednesday, April 7, the date they shared a “typical day” with Illinois Farmer Today.

Morning routine

Because it’s Wednesday, the two oldest children, Anna, 7, and Jack, 8, work in their home school space remotely. Other days of the week, Anna is in her first grade classroom and Jack is in kindergarten at Millikin Elementary School in Geneseo.

Charlie’s routine is the same on Wednesdays, as Taylor buckles him into his car seat and off they go to Little Green Apple Preschool.

Three-year-old Benjamin’s day revolves around his mom’s work and activities.

Taylor’s day starts much earlier, as if often the case with small business owners. To have flowers to sell in her business, Taylor & Co. Fresh Cut Flowers, which she started last year, she’s the first person in the house up in the morning. She turns on her grow lights and checks the seeding trays in the basement while enjoying a cup of coffee.