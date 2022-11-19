Family harvest stories span from horses to high tech

TOLONO, Ill. — Even though he retired three years ago at age 81, Lindel (Lin) Warfel would rather be part of harvest than watching it

“I enjoy it so much,” he said of farming as harvest turned to other fall activities in the fields around him in Champaign County in mid-November.

He is still involved, just not driving the equipment now. He hired two “young brothers” Brian and Jason Wishall, who are neighbors, to farm his land now. Just outside his window the brothers are tiling. It is the first time this land ever had patterned tile, and Warfel, who served as an active director on the local drainage district, is pretty happy about it.

“Great-grandpa and his neighbors saw the potential of this swampy area,” he said. “Today pattern tiling reduces flooding, reduces fertilizer and chemical runoff and helps a field to maximum yield. It’s a step forward in drainage.”

One of his prized possessions is a photo with his parents and extended family taken with his father in uniform during World War II. It was the last time Warfel, only 3 years old, saw his farther before the soldier died in the battle of Utah Beach on D-day Plus 2 in June 1944.

While Warfel grew up with his mom and sister, he caught the love of farming from his grandpa. He and his wife Kay started growing 160 acres of corn in 1963 and grew the farm from there, growing seed corn and seed soybeans most of his career.

“Seventy-eight people helped me farm,” he said. They included, teachers, researchers, agronomist, sales reps, marketing experts, and harvest help.

A farmer is like a pilot in the Air Force.

“There aren’t many pilots, but there is a huge support team,” he said.

Warfel looks back at harvest over the years from his grandfather using horses to initially harvesting with a two-row corn head and later an 8-row corn head compared to highly specialized combines today.

Computerization brought GPS technology for fertilization, soil mapping, planting, spraying, harvesting, and mapping yields. GPS auto steer also gave him a free hand, which he sometimes used to write his best thoughts and ideas on the tractor cab window.

Genetics brought advances in seed selection and genetic modifications.

“We are learning like crazy. Sixty years ago in soils class, I studied five microbes in the soil. Now we say 1 billion microbes are in one teaspoon of soil and we are studying 10,000,” he said.

While he saw a lot of joy in his farming years, the 1980s was huge challenge for the Warfel family. His grandma died in April 1981.

“Land prices plummeted, dropped by 50% in Champaign County. Interest rates soared. Farm production loans hit 23%,” he said.

As grain prices collapsed, “we coped by living off savings for three years. Twenty years of savings and equity almost disappeared,” Warfel said.

“The big hairy question every week was ‘sell out while I still had some worth? Or hang on?’ My wife Kay believed in me. We hung on and slowly recovered. I couldn’t do it without her.”