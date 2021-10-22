Family seed companies grow to meet demands

ATLANTA, Ind. — Grant Strom, a farmer in western Illinois, worries about how supply chain shortages may affect him in the coming year. He made sure he has all the parts that might break during harvest and has already made other purchases for the 2022 planting season.
One thing he isn’t worried about is the raw material to plant.
“I’m not worried about seed,” he said Oct. 12 while hauling corn to the elevator in Knox County, Illinois.
Strom notes it will likely cost more, as with everything else, but he isn’t worried about availability.
Seed companies around the Midwest have added new facilities, equipment or processes in the last two years and are confident they can keep up with demand.
Beck’s new soybean processing tower opened in central Indiana in time to accept soybeans for this year’s harvest season.
“It was built, in part, because of the growing need for more corn processing,” said Nathan Marsh, processing lead for Beck’s.
Other Beck’s plants, which have been processing both corn and soybean seeds, can now focus on corn, with this Atlanta, Indiana, location concentrating on soybeans, he said.
With the capability of processing 3 million bushels of soybeans per year, the plant, which features a 10-story, stand-alone processing tower, becomes one of the largest soybean seed processing plants in the world.
The new tower, which can process soybeans and wheat, includes video monitoring on all machinery operations; state-of-the-art batch treating to allow more versatility of ingredients; five new warehouses for seed and equipment storage and office space.
On a Sept. 23 tour, construction was yet to be completed on a glass-floor observation deck, where guests can see soybeans processed below them.
The plant will accept about 60,000 soybean production acres to run at full capacity, equaling 150 incoming semi-trailer loads of soybeans delivered per week, Marsh said.
“It has two receiving dumps, two scales, and can process two varieties at once,” he said.
This plant is part of the company’s continued growth rate of 10 to 12% every year since the 1970s, said Sonny Beck, Beck’s CEO.
As part of Beck’s growth this year, the company bought a Bayer processing plant in Beaman, Iowa. The facility, which includes 30,000 square feet of warehousing, will allow Beck’s to process and treat 1 million units of soybeans annually.
“We need half a million bushels of additional processing every year to keep up with our growth,” Beck said.
The next big endeavor will likely be a corn seed processing facility in western Iowa to facilitate expansion south and further west, Beck said.
Last year Wyffels Hybrids also had new facilities under construction and they are in action this fall as well.
The company started its latest round of investments in its seed processing and conditioning plant in 2014, said John Wyffels, the company’s president.
Each of the last seven years has seen a new investment for the company, which focuses solely on corn hybrids. The size of the business more than doubled in the last decade, he said.
“I don’t see an end in sight,” Wyffels said of the growth.
The family invested $90 million into the expansion and modernization of the Atkinson production facility. The new conditioning tower in Atkinson includes a seed cleaner designed specifically for Wyffels Hybrids, a specialized gravity table, an advanced color sorter and a new, fully-automatic FastFill line, said Jill Carlson Loehr, communications manager.
Other additions at the plant include a single-pass dryer, shelling building, and bulk storage buildings. The entire shelling process is now automated.
What started on the family’s 160-acre farm in rural Henry County in northwestern Illinois has expanded to Illinois, Iowa, southern Minnesota, southern Wisconsin and southeast South Dakota.
Not all expanding seed companies are growing by building new facilities. Stine Seed Company, founded by Harry Stine near Adel, Iowa, has a different growth model.
“Our business is growing, but our approach to seed production is different,” said David Thompson, the company’s national marketing and sales director. “Instead of investing in owned facilities, we choose to invest in local communities by aligning ourselves with a number of regional conditioners throughout the country who produce and bag seed on contract for Stine.”
This approach allows Stine, a more than five decade old company, to have more conditioners scattered throughout the country to keep production local and to keep freight costs down, Thompson said.
Joe Merschman, president and CEO of Merschman Seeds, said the company has continued to grow and invest in the business since his parents, Bill and Bernice, started it 67 years ago in West Point, Iowa.
Some of the growth in the last three years includes building a larger truck facility and upgrading small bag, bulk bag, box packaging and treating equipment for soybeans in 2019. Last year, they added two color sorters to improve overall quality of seed and double the speed of production.
This year they added a “transition building” to connect a future larger warehouse and additional loading docks as well as completing the final phase of automation to the seed plant.
“Our goal is not to be the biggest but to be the best,” Merschman said.
He said they are careful not to outrun their supply lines.
They work closely with MS Technologies, their sister company, to offer new herbicide- tolerant traits and genetics for soybeans. Seed treatments are also essential to the business.
“This year we added an additional fungicide to our mix for a total of four that will make a difference to growers and provide protection against the new races of Pythium showing up, a destructive root-parasitic fungi, and added a biostimulant to reduce seedling stress,” Merschman said.
Merschman said he and his two older sisters and two younger brothers carry on with the philosophy of their father, who died this past summer. His mantra of “farmers first” helps guide them and three members of the third generation working in the business.
“Relationships are very important” and still count in agriculture, he said.