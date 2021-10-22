Family seed companies grow to meet demands

ATLANTA, Ind. — Grant Strom, a farmer in western Illinois, worries about how supply chain shortages may affect him in the coming year. He made sure he has all the parts that might break during harvest and has already made other purchases for the 2022 planting season.

One thing he isn’t worried about is the raw material to plant.

“I’m not worried about seed,” he said Oct. 12 while hauling corn to the elevator in Knox County, Illinois.

Strom notes it will likely cost more, as with everything else, but he isn’t worried about availability.

Seed companies around the Midwest have added new facilities, equipment or processes in the last two years and are confident they can keep up with demand.

Beck’s new soybean processing tower opened in central Indiana in time to accept soybeans for this year’s harvest season.

“It was built, in part, because of the growing need for more corn processing,” said Nathan Marsh, processing lead for Beck’s.

Other Beck’s plants, which have been processing both corn and soybean seeds, can now focus on corn, with this Atlanta, Indiana, location concentrating on soybeans, he said.

With the capability of processing 3 million bushels of soybeans per year, the plant, which features a 10-story, stand-alone processing tower, becomes one of the largest soybean seed processing plants in the world.

The new tower, which can process soybeans and wheat, includes video monitoring on all machinery operations; state-of-the-art batch treating to allow more versatility of ingredients; five new warehouses for seed and equipment storage and office space.