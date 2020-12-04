HAVERHILL, Iowa — For most people, a spinning wheel is something they only see in a museum or an old movie. For Bonnie Ohrt, it is a very real part of her very modern business.
Ohrt operates Homespun Family out of her farm home on a hill overlooking pastures. While she and her husband, Mark, both work full-time jobs, they also keep busy on the farm where Mark raises cattle and Bonnie has a handful of alpacas.
And inside there is a spinning wheel and three looms, where Bonnie uses wool from those alpacas, as well as from two rare breeds of sheep raised by her daughter and son-in-law, to make rugs and all kinds of woolen products.
There’s a reason family is a part of the name of the business Ohrt started a few years ago.
“I guess I grew up doing this,” Ohrt says. “My grandmother started weaving. … She would make rag rugs. She did weaving until she was 97 or 98. … Both my parents took an interest in it and both had floor looms. Now my daughter, Casey, knows how to weave.”
Ohrt spins yarn, weaves rugs and creates felted artistic wall hangings. She also sells yarn balls for use in the dryer instead of dryer sheets. She uses alpaca and rare sheep breeds for all her wool.
“There are so many breeds out there with really fine wool,” Ohrt says. “But we just love raising these.”
The alpacas are generally gentle animals with soft fiber that is different from wool in that it lacks lanolin. The sheep breeds are Navajo Churro and Jacob’s Sheep. The Jacob’s Sheep are a breed from the Middle East said to be the breed mentioned in the Bible. Those sheep have four to six horns.
In normal times, Ohrt also conducts classes on practices such as needle felting. But COVID-19 put a temporary stop to that. The virus has also meant there are no shows where vendors can display products, meaning more of her sales are happening online at homespunfamilyofiowa.com.
Whether buying in person or online, customers notice the package labels include a name and picture of the animal whose fiber was used in the product. The alpacas are all named, and labels have pictures of Larry and Snuggles Jr., among others.
“It’s just a way of showing people where the products come from,” Ohrt says.