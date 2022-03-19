Farm business pours out of pandemic in expansion mode

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — During the pandemic, the uptick of interest in local foods along with their own ingenuity has helped Libby and Derek Ervin grow their business.
“The pandemic brought local food and produce to people’s minds,” Derek said.
The Ervins sell drinking vinegars, also known as shrubs, and hot sauces made from what they grow on their small farm in southern Illinois. Their drinks, in a style which dates back to 17th century England, often include elderberry, sumac, apple or pear flavors.
Early in the pandemic it was difficult for local farmers to get their products to consumers. The usual farmers markets weren’t available, Derek said.
But more farmers markets have re-opened and as a result of changes in the Illinois Cottage Food Act, growers have more online opportunities to sell value-added products.
Derek and Libby were among those providing samples of their products at the Illinois Product Expo in Springfield March 5. Here, customers got a chance to sample a variety of their colorful Glaciers End shrubs made from a concentrated syrup that combines fruit, sugar and vinegar. It can be consumed on its own, but is also popular for mixed drinks and salad dressings, Libby said.
Throughout the pandemic, they have adapted to change. When one of their largest sources of income, the Farmers Market of Carbondale, closed in 2020 and stayed closed for nearly a year, they adjusted. They cultivated more interest at two smaller farmers markets.
Libby knows about the changes at farmers markets on another level. She was market manager for the Carbondale Community Farmers Market in 2019 and 2020. The winter market was held indoors at a high school in 2019, but in 2020, under pandemic restrictions, the high school could no longer offer those facilities.
“We had to find a new location,” she said.
They relocated to a local mall, but pandemic rules forced them to reduce the number of vendors by half, she said.
On their 37-acre Glaciers End farm near Johnston City, the Ervins grow apples, pears, peaches, blackberries and veggies including peppers for their hot sauce. They raise a few chickens and use the hickory trees to make a unique syrup.
With Derek’s love for geology in mind, the couple named the farm, nestled in Williamson County in southern Illinois, for its location where Ice Age glaciers reached their southern end. They moved there from Chicago when Derek inherited the farm from his grandmother in 2017 and started their business in 2018.
It all started with his grandmother’s pickle recipe.
“She had a pickle recipe everyone was upset we didn’t have,” said Derek, who learned how to make the pickles. “We started selling the pickles. We took it from there.”
Today, they grow their crops, harvest them and create all the products themselves.
“It’s a lot for two people,” he said.
And the couple wasn’t in business long before the pandemic struck.
“It forced our hand, we had to get sales how we could,” he said.
Among other things they started selling products from their shed, grew online opportunities and interacted with others. They sell products through Leaf Food Hub, an online market. It is made up of about 20 southern Illinois vendors who sell products including bison, chicken, pork, lamb, fresh produce, eggs, baked goods, flour and other value-added products. The couple patterned their new online store after the Leaf Food Hub.
People’s new appreciation for local foods is probably one of the best things that came out of the pandemic, Derek said.
With a growing demand for their products, they are in growth mode, planting trees in the orchard and applying for a liquor license to produce wine products. They are planning for a commercial kitchen and to expand their on-farm store.
“We’re evolving — our products, our labeling, our marketing,” said Libby of the product they sold in Mason jars at first. Now their stylish jars and bottles pour more easily and bear their distinctive Glaciers End logo.
When they first started the business, Derek studied an earlier version of the Illinois Cottage Law Act and saw numerous limitations of what they could produce and sell.
“Everything we sell now would not be allowed before 2017,” he said. “It allows us to have a different avenue for sales. It’s helping us already.”