Farm business pours out of pandemic in expansion mode

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — During the pandemic, the uptick of interest in local foods along with their own ingenuity has helped Libby and Derek Ervin grow their business.

“The pandemic brought local food and produce to people’s minds,” Derek said.

The Ervins sell drinking vinegars, also known as shrubs, and hot sauces made from what they grow on their small farm in southern Illinois. Their drinks, in a style which dates back to 17th century England, often include elderberry, sumac, apple or pear flavors.

Early in the pandemic it was difficult for local farmers to get their products to consumers. The usual farmers markets weren’t available, Derek said.

But more farmers markets have re-opened and as a result of changes in the Illinois Cottage Food Act, growers have more online opportunities to sell value-added products.

Derek and Libby were among those providing samples of their products at the Illinois Product Expo in Springfield March 5. Here, customers got a chance to sample a variety of their colorful Glaciers End shrubs made from a concentrated syrup that combines fruit, sugar and vinegar. It can be consumed on its own, but is also popular for mixed drinks and salad dressings, Libby said.

Throughout the pandemic, they have adapted to change. When one of their largest sources of income, the Farmers Market of Carbondale, closed in 2020 and stayed closed for nearly a year, they adjusted. They cultivated more interest at two smaller farmers markets.