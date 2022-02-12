Farm couple supports each other through hard times

Back when C.W. and Edie Gaffner got engaged, more than 65 years ago, people didn’t make grand gestures and photograph it all. C.W.’s proposal was simple, but it worked.

“It was not a big event. It was just the two of us. We came home from a date and he pulled a ring box out of the glove compartment,” she said.

“I didn’t get down on my knee, though,” C.W. said.

Edie smiled and said, “No, but it was still special.”

The couple from Greenville, Illinois, first realized they might have a future together at a 4-H skating party when they were 16 and 17 years old.

They attended rival schools in Pocahontas and Greenville. C.W. jokes the school districts later copied them and merged into one, Greenville.

After they were married, the young couple worked hard to grow the farm.

“We were still young and we could work day and night,” said C.W. But there was still time for fishing and friends.

They are parents to five children, have 14 grandchildren and four great-grandkids. Their offspring have careers including doctor, teacher, engineer, retired state police, nurse and farmer.

“We can take care of most needs,” Edie joked of the variety.

All of their five children did farm work and worked in the home.

“The girls drove tractors and boys used the microwave,” Edie said.

And everyone knew how to milk, a skill needed with a history of dairy farming started by C.W.’s grandfather. They got out of dairying in 2007 and today grow corn, soybeans and wheat on their centennial farm established in 1910