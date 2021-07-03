Farm expands CSA idea with business partnerships

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Two local foods growers are thinking outside the box when it comes to their CSA boxes. They have teamed up with a fitness club to provide healthy foods and recipes for its members and with a retail shop to pair farm produce with oils, vinegar and spices for their foodie customers.

That’s not the only area where Cook Farm partners Dylan Cook and Chelsea Meiss are taking a different spin on the traditional Community Supported Agriculture program they offer in central Illinois.

“Every year we grow better and better food, the more we learn,” Meiss said.

Meanwhile, they grow their marketing strategies.

The CSAs for the Four Seasons Health Club and Gym and The Olive Bin in Bloomington are traditional farmer’s choice food boxes provided once a month.

The Four Seasons box includes healthy foods chosen by the farm team, while the Olive Bin boxes also include an olive oil or another product that pairs well with the ingredients in the box. Both often include recipes to help the recipients get the most out of their food boxes.

This year, the farm is adding a new CSA customer, Rivian, an electric vehicle manufacturer in nearby Normal, Illinois, which will provide boxes to its employees.

The farm also offers a flexible CSA option available to all members of the community. As in a traditional CSA program, consumers pay for the share in advance to allow the farmers to cover up-front costs.

But instead of a set pickup window on a certain day as is common for CSAs, this one allows for pickup any time the farm shop is open. The buyers can drop by the farm stand, a big white barn, and pick up the products they choose. They use a pre-loaded card to pay for items, said Lydia Osch, farm stand manager.