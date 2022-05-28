Farm founder’s life story could head to the small screen

KEENES, Ill. — Sarah Frey’s remarkable life journey has taken a Hollywood turn.

While still a teenager, the southern Illinois resident established a fresh produce route with nothing but a pickup truck, a head full of dreams and a staunch determination. She eventually established what has become one of the nation’s largest and most successful pumpkin farms.

She then wrote a memoir. Now television is calling. A series based on her life is in the works and will air on one of the major networks.

“It’s the same mission I’ve always had,” she said in an interview with IFT.

That may be an understatement, considering that her achievements came from almost nothing.

She is the youngest of 21 children, rising above the poverty of a hardscrabble life in Wayne County, Illinois. The humble beginnings included helping her mother with a small-farm truck business.

“She had a summer fresh-produce delivery route,” Frey said. “As a child I would join her, selling melons and such to local grocery stores.”

She took the reins, growing the route to 150 grocery stores. Then she dug in and built Frey Farms, growing pumpkins originally on the home farm and then expanding into what is now a sprawling multi-state agricultural enterprise. Her business acumen helped her land a deal with Walmart and other major retailers, which launched the business into the stratosphere.

Some of her brothers, who went off to college, came back to the farm to work for their sister and help with her growing enterprise.

“I was the last kid left on the farm and they came back to join me,” she said.

Frey Farms today grows crops on thousands of acres across seven states.

As the farm grew, so did the market. The company began manufacturing a line of fruit juices called Sarah’s Homegrown, each bottle carrying an image of Frey on the label. The latest brand is Tsamma watermelon juice.

“The reason we gave it that name is we’re farmer geeks and wanted to pay homage to the mother of all watermelons,” Frey said. “All watermelon seeds originated from the ancient tsamma melon, which still grows wild in the Kalahari Desert.”

While Frey Farms started out mainly as a pumpkin business, it has expanded in both acreage and crops.

“We grow more watermelons than we do pumpkins now,” she said. “We grow all kinds of things — watermelons, sweet corn, tomatoes, pumpkins.”

Launch of her book “A Growing Season” was hampered by the pandemic but has rapidly gathered steam. A New York Times reviewer called it a “gutsy success story.”

“It’s a memoir, not a business book or a how-to book,” Frey said. “It’s about my life. Unfortunately, we launched it during COVID so it didn’t get the publicity it deserved, but it did very, very well. It’s opened up a lot of opportunities for us.”

It got the attention of one of Tinsel Town’s biggest movers and shakers. Two-time Emmy Award winner Danny Strong — an actor, writer and producer who is behind the Fox series Empire and wrote screenplays for the final two entries in “The Hunger Games” film trilogy — optioned the book for the big screen. Frey agreed to a deal but preferred something other than a movie.

“We had that opportunity but declined,” she said. “We wanted something with a longer timetable.”

ABC originally slotted “A Growing Season” as a series but shelved it and several other projects while COVID raged. But Strong is sold on the project.

“It will probably end up on one of the networks as a series,” Frey said. “What network we’re not certain.”

Despite the show-biz excitement and trips to the East Coast for meetings, Frey has some of the same concerns as all farmers, and more than some. Input costs are only one challenge.

“Right now, inflation is hammering our profit margins, along with everything else going on,” she said. “There are increased fertilizer costs and additional packaging costs. We have to package everything we grow. Everything has to go in a little box. Transportation is killing us. It’s really tough for farmers right now.”

If her past is any indication, Frey will overcome any obstacles along the way.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.