This page will feature groups finding ways to donate time, money and resources to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Young Farmers food bank fundraiser active through April 5
The Illinois Farm Bureau Young Leaders launched a Facebook campaign to raise funds for Feeding Illinois food banks. The effort, which started March 27, will run through April 5 and will work to address the growing concern of Illinois families in need of food as the COVID-19 situation progresses.
IFB Young Leaders are hosting the online campaign on their Facebook page as part of their annual Harvest for All campaign, which fights against food insecurity in Illinois. They are collecting donations for the eight Feeding America food banks that serve Illinois.
“During this extraordinarily challenging time, the eight Feeding America food banks and their local networks of community agencies that serve Illinois are working relentlessly to ensure that nobody — in any county — of our great state goes hungry,” Steve Ericson, executive director for Feeding Illinois, said in a news release.
The Young Leaders group set a fundraising goal of $2,500 per food bank. In addition to donations collected online, Illinois Farm Bureau has pledged to match donations dollar for dollar up to $1,000 for each location.
“So many people are at home right now and while they aren't sure where to start, they feel a desire to help their communities during this time of need,” said Aaron Mitchell, Illinois Farm Bureau Young Leader committee member and Winnebago County dairy farmer. “By providing an avenue to donate online and spread the word through social media, we hope to provide an opportunity for everyone to make a difference,” said the northern Illinois farmer.
Donate at https://www.facebook.com/ilfbyl/.
Grain donations help food banks during crisis
With food banks charting unknown territory in the midst of a global crisis, farmers and grain companies in the Midwest are stepping up to help feed those in need. FS GRAIN and Gold Star FS, both members of the GROWMARK System, are now accepting grain donations which will raise money for food banks across the region.
Mike Schaver, grain department manager with Gold Star FS, said he is reaching out to each customer and says donations of any number of bushels will be a blessing during these trying times.
“Food banks across the country are trying to navigate unprecedented need while experiencing reductions in donations from the public sector, as well as traditional donations from grocery stores and restaurants,” Schaver said in a news release.
Customers who make a donation have the option of which local food bank their donations will be sent to, and a growing number of food banks are now participating.
Illinois farmer Nik Jakobs, who helped spearhead the idea within the agricultural and grain communities in northern Illinois, said, “While the idea of grain donations is nothing new, it’s the fastest way farmers and the agriculture community can make an immediate impact on the food shortages caused by this pandemic. We are the largest, most productive agricultural country on the planet. We can make a difference, and quickly.”
In the first few days since the call for donations was made, more than $20,000 in donations have been committed, which equates to $160,000 in groceries for neighbors in need.
More information is available at www.growmark.com.