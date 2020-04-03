WAYNESVILLE, Ill. — Bill Hammitt has never been a farmer, but his family has deep roots in agriculture.
He is committed to the generations that preceded him and the ones who follow to make sure whoever farms the land he owns does it well.
“I have a real fondness for it,” said Hammitt, who lives in Normal, Illinois. He owns land which has been farmed by the same person, Mike Fonger, with advice from the same farm manager, Brian Thompson, for 32 years.
Three decades ago, Thompson, now president of First Mid Ag Services in Bloomington, had a role in finding the right farmer to meet the Hammitts’ goals. His company includes 23 farm managers serving 285,000 acres of farmland mostly in Illinois.
“They wanted long-term land ownership and preservation,” he said.
He found Fonger, who was already practicing no-till, which suits the clay soil here that can be subject to erosion, Thompson said.
The farm is managed with a crop-share agreement that is basically 50-50 with special arrangements for how the inputs, including lime, tiling and other costs, are divided, Hammitt said.
“It has become a very long-term relationship,” added Thompson.
Understanding the landowners’ goals is a critical aspect in finding the right farmer, said Brian Waibel of Waibel Farmland Services, which operates near Mahomet in east central Illinois.
Some landowners who have a priority of maintaining and improving the land for future generations may prefer a long-term relationship with farmers. Other landowners may prioritize income for their investment by getting the best rent. For most landowners, it is a combination, Waibel said.
“It’s a balance of things for most people,” said Waibel.
Hammitt recalls seeing his grandfather work the ground using horses.
“They put sweat and blood into the land in those days. If it was worth that much to him to carry on … it means that much to me to care for it for the future,” he said.
Hammitt keeps his six grandchildren connected to the land by giving them “Christmas corn” and “birthday beans” — gifts of money for their education from crop proceeds. The grandchildren also gained a love of harvest and planting riding along with Fonger.
Hammitt doesn’t expect any of his grandchildren will likely be farmers, but “all will be proud landowners. I tried to instill that in them,” he said.
Hammitt is the sixth generation to own the land he treasures west of Waynesville in Central Illinois. It was first planted in 1835 when his relatives bought the never-before-farmed land from a U.S. land agent, he said.
Hammit, “a city kid,” was the first generation not born on the farm. His father left the land to Hammitt and his brother and a trust for the grandchildren. Hammitt bought his brother’s share a few years ago and continues to steward the land.
He has learned a lot about tiling, terracing and no-till from Fonger and Thompson and through research, but says he still has a lot to learn.
He appreciates help with understanding and funding the latest conservation practices and in following current issues in agriculture in his area.