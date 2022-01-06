Farm trucking businesses anticipate labor shortage

The supply chain issues plaguing the country have highlighted the problems inherent in the trucking industry. But hiring out farmers during the off-season may not be the answer.

There are practical reasons why grain haulers aren’t typically used for other loads. That includes regulations as well as the physical makeup of farm trucks.

“They’re not like box trailers or reefers that haul to grocery stores and other places,” said Donna Stearns, owner of Hoploads, a company that matches drivers with loads. “Also, farmers who have trucks with hopper bodies are usually only insured for a 50- or 100-mile radius.”

Stearns said it is not practical for truckers to lease out their rigs or themselves as drivers.

“It’s a huge hassle to change everything over,” she said. “Farmers get a break on insurance, but can legally only go 50 to 100 miles from the farm. A lot of farmers aren’t going to lease their trucks out because they don’t have rigs with sleepers; they’re for short runs. You might find a few of them trying to do that, but then they have to get licenses for every state. That’s not going to happen. There’s too much to do.”

Many short-haul trucking companies change loads and trailers according to seasonal needs. That’s the case with Eagle Valley Trucking in Illinois.

“This is our propane season,” said Steve Johnson. “The ag trucking that we do is anhydrous ammonia in the spring and fall. In the winter we convert those trailers over to haul propane.”