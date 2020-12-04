It won’t be long before agricultural leaders may be asking a simple question: Can you pass a farm bill without farmers?
The question may sound silly, but the point is that while there are farmers on the land, there aren’t very many in Congress. And while there are more in state legislatures, the number of farmer lawmakers is going down as the number of farmers in the countryside slips.
“It may not be as big an issue here because we still have a few farmers in the legislature here,” says Dan Zumbach, a northeast Iowa farmer and lawmaker who heads the agriculture committee in the Iowa House of Representatives. “We probably have more than most other states.”
But even in Iowa there is a divide between rural and urban areas when it comes to politics.
Zumbach, a Republican who represents a rural district, says that divide isn’t healthy for either side. Too often, he says, it is fed by miscommunication and anger, although there are certainly some issues that divide the urban and rural voters.
But he says most agricultural issues that come before his committee are not partisan issues.
Patty Judge, a former legislator from southern Iowa who went on to serve as state secretary of agriculture and lieutenant governor, says it is important to have both parties include farmers and have farm representation. Making agricultural issues partisan is not healthy for either party, she says.
And she says that Democrats have not done a good enough job of attracting the votes of farmers and rural residents in the past few years. As a result, there are now fewer Democratic farmers in the legislature even though Democrats have run farmers for office.
Dave Deyoe, a farmer and Republican state representative from central Iowa, agrees that the divide is concerning.
“The rural-urban divide has really started to break down by party,” Deyoe says, adding that while that may benefit Republicans in Iowa, it may not be a good thing for farmers nationally. If the breakdown becomes party-oriented, it could be bad news for farmers when they are outnumbered by urban lawmakers.
At the congressional level, Judge points to the historically close contest in Iowa’s 2nd district, representing the southeastern quarter of the state, as an example of the party divide. The Democrats nominated Rita Hart to run for that open seat this year, but at the end of the voting she appeared to be behind by the razor-thin margin of 47 votes, making it the closest congressional race in the country in years. As of press time a recount was still being conducted in that race.
Judge points out that Hart was the only farmer running for Congress in Iowa this year, yet she lost the farm vote in a rural district. Judge says that doesn’t really appear to be because of Hart’s stances on the issues, but rather because of a strong overall Republican showing in the state. But she says it is telling that having a farmer who was knowledgeable about agriculture did not help to win — and didn’t even help to win the farmer vote.
Judge, Zumbach and Deyoe say there are many non-farmers in state legislatures and Congress who are knowledgeable about agriculture and agricultural policy. But having more of a farm voice in the halls of power is a good thing, they add.