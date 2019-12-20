A new organization that will help military veterans across the state who want a career in food and farming announced its kick off in Chicago Dec. 7.
The Farmer Veteran Coalition of Illinois is the 10th chapter of a national organization designed “to cultivate a new generation of farmers and food leaders.”
“It has been over five years of hard work from individuals and organizations across the state,” Raghela Scavuzzo, Illinois Farm Bureau associate director of food systems development, said at a press conference to formally launch the program in Chicago during the Illinois Farm Bureau annual meeting. “This is a huge opportunity to help veterans, agriculture and rural communities.”
The effort follows up on a long-established relationship between veterans, farmers and the Illinois Farm Bureau. Five years ago, the Illinois Farm Bureau partnered with the Illinois Department of Agriculture and other agencies across the state to launch the Homegrown by Heroes program, Scavuzzo said.
Homegrown by Heroes fosters farmers markets opportunities and relationships with retailers and food service organizations and makes resources available for veterans wishing to raise livestock and commodity crops. The program also develops mentorships between experienced farmers and veterans and identifies community land access.
Establishing the Farmer Veteran Coalition chapter here is an advancement of efforts started with Homegrown by Heroes, Scavuzzo said.
“We cannot wait to begin implementing new programs, gaining membership, developing resources and strengthening the Homegrown by Heroes program,” said Scavuzzo. “Our veterans have sacrificed so much for our country and we look forward to helping them advance their careers in any way we can.”
Find more information online at www.illinoisfarmerveterans.org.