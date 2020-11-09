The president of the Farmer Veteran Coalition of Illinois wants members to know that even though the new organization is starting its first year in a pandemic, it is active.
“I don’t want people to think we have been inactive,” said Caynan Sherwood.
The Illinois chapter of the nonprofit national Farmer Veteran Coalition was founded last November to ensure veterans in Illinois have the resources they need to pursue careers in agriculture.
The board of directors and advisory boards have been meeting virtually to continue their work, Sherwood said. Directors talk three times a week, and “virtual coffee breaks” where members can ask questions are held regularly.
Sherwood was injured when serving in the U.S. Army for 10 years. He isn’t from a farming background, but grew up with his family’s business, Sherwood Garden and Landscaping in Robinson, located in Crawford County in southeastern Illinois.
His connection with the soil grew with his wife’s family. Abbey (Buxton) Sullivan, who also served in the Army for six years, introduced him to her family’s business, Two Mile Creek Organic in Sullivan, Illinois. The farm in Moultrie County specializes in non-GMO organic grains. It sparked an interest in Sherwood and he is in the process of starting his own honey and maple syrup businesses.
While Sherwood hasn’t been able to promote the Illinois Farmer Veteran Coalition as much as he had hoped this year because of pandemic restrictions, he and board members have been connecting with veteran groups to make potential members aware of resources. Even with pandemic challenges, the organization has 400 members so far.
Sherwood said the mentality of working in agriculture is similar to being in the military.
“It gives me a purpose,” he said.
He also likes that there is responsibility for decisions made.
“It’s up to you,” he said.
The Illinois chapter won’t be holding a public annual meeting this year, but those interested are welcome to attend the national Farmer Veteran Coalition online meeting Nov. 18-19.
In 2008, when the FVC was founded, it was early in connecting veterans with the farming community. Today there are more than 250 organizations supporting this movement. The virtual conference is a chance to bring all the stakeholders together.
“A study showed that ever increasing numbers of our all-volunteer military are coming from rural areas,” said FVC founder Michael O’Gorman. “We want to help them have a meaningful career when they return home. Farming has become their new mission.”
The Farmer Veteran Coalition has assisted thousands of veterans with everything from equipment and grants, business plans, training and peer collaboration, he said.
Recognizing that America’s farmer veterans have been severely impacted by COVID-19, this year’s conference features two days of workshops, speakers, guest panels, networking, and development of FVC’s 25 state chapters.
“While nothing can replace the energy of an in-person gathering, we are thrilled that this likely will be the largest gathering of our community,” said Natalie Monroe, FVC communications director.
“A virtual platform means every single one of the farmer veterans has the real possibility of attending without having to travel away from their farms. They can even tune in from the seat of their tractor.”
Conference registration is available at conference.farmvetco.org.
Find more information about the Illinois FVC at illinoisfarmerveterans.org/.