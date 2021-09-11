Farmers’ 9/11 experiences capture a moment in time

At 8:45 a.m. EST, a farmer was harvesting corn with his son in southern Illinois.

Another was tending his hogs in Pike County and planning a trip to Washington D.C. in a few days.

A former Secretary of Agriculture was mid-sentence chairing a conference in Canada.

Exhibitors at the Big Iron Farm Show, in North Dakota, were having breakfast preparing for opening day.

An agricultural advocate was winging his way from Bloomington, Illinois, to Washington D.C.

At 8:46 a.m. EST, everything changed. American Airlines Flight 11 slammed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York.

Rich Guebert

That Sept. 11 morning started normally on the Randolph County farm of Rich Guebert as he, his son and an employee picked corn in southwestern Illinois.

Like millions of others, he watched the tragedy unfold when he went in for lunch.

“It was a dark day for America. Our hearts went out to New York,” said Guebert, of Ellis Grove, who has been the Illinois Farm Bureau president since 2013 after serving as vice-president from 2003.

He knew of people at the Illinois Farm Bureau who were caught in different cities and scrambled for rental cars to return home that day.

“That day changed security all over the world,” he said.

Phil Bradshaw

“I was in the hog barn. I didn’t know anything about it until two hours later, at lunch. It was shocking,” said Phil Bradshaw, a Griggsville crop and livestock farmer in western Illinois.