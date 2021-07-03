Farmers employ personal touch at markets

BENTON, Ill. — “Hello, ladies,” Philip Brannan says as he welcomes a couple of repeat customers to his stall at the Benton Farmers Market. “How y’all doing?”

Brannan emits exuberance and a genuine folksiness. He is one of hundreds of farmers in Illinois whose light shines brightly among the plants, vegetables and other produce on display. The market venues — which have become increasingly popular over the past few years — join consumers and farmers like nothing else.

While not all vendors are as outgoing as Brannan, who has a small farm in nearby Thompsonville, Illinois, the farmers with niche operations who offer produce directly to the public at open-air markets are able to sell their personalities as well as their goods.

“It’s more important now than ever to know where your food is coming from,” said Jeanne Brumleve, who manages the Marion Farmers Market in Williamson County. “Different countries have different regulations. People want to know what are safe and sanitary practices growing your food. We know what our product has been through from the time we plant it to the time we harvest it.”

Supermarkets have their place. But many consumers prefer the personal connection with those who grow their food. Farmers markets can also provide shoppers with answers to their questions. The vendors are happy to help customers with their own gardens.

“We’ll get questions ranging from what to do about tomato plants turning yellow to when they should start turning over the soil,” Brumleve said. “Right now, everybody wants to know when we’ll have sweet corn. Tomatoes, sweet corn and peaches seem to be the main three summer staples.”