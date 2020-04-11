Kevin Van Trump, an agricultural marketing and analysis expert, said one of the common mistakes he makes is only seeing things from his perspective as someone who grew up in the rural Midwest. Now, along with analyzing data, he often chats with his urban-raised adult children to put things in perspective.
The mindset millennials bring to the marketplace — along with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic — will bring big changes in the world, Van Trump said, but he sees opportunities for agriculture.
He was a speaker during the online release of the “2020 Illinois Farmland Values and Lease Trends” report March 19.
“We’re not going to continue on the path we were on,” he said of this period of change.
Following change
Pew Research defines millennials as those born between 1981 and 1996. Their power as consumers is growing, Van Trump said.
“That demographic is getting bigger. They have different views on life than we do,” he said.
Millennials now make up 75% of the workforce and are heading towards their peak spending years of ages 46 to 50 he said.
“Millennials are putting money in the stock market and boomers are taking it out,” he said.
It will be important to be right about what they like, Van Trump said. He gave the example of napkins, something his household and his parents have always used, especially decorative ones during holidays. Upon consulting with his son and daughter, he learned, “Napkins are an old person thing.” Paper towels are what people buy now.
“Consumers tell us what we need to know to grow,” he said.
Millennials aren’t risk takers. They aren’t buying motorcycles. Harley Davidson factories are closing, he said.
They don’t like big box stores and shop online.
They don’t eat cereal — it’s not as convenient as a protein bar or a grab-and-go shake.
PayPal is more popular than big banks. Cryptocurrency has a chance to succeed with them, but that is still to be determined, he said. Van Trump expects block-chain technology to have an impact on agriculture, which could be good for ag in the long run, he said.
Van Trump said it is important to remember that the rest of society doesn’t think the same way his generation does.
“We think things will be a certain way and they will not,” said Van Trump, whose audiences are often businessmen in Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska and North Dakota at a time when one in every eight Americans lives in the state of California.
Trends and the pandemic
For farmers to survive these changing times, “they need to know what race they have their dog in,” Van Trump said. He believes that race today is higher yields and lower prices.
“The market will rip the face off the high-cost producer,” he said.
Those who own land and have low equipment costs may fare better than those with high rent and new equipment. Competitive farmers will also strive for premiums. It may mean differentiating their product. Farmers who have more income from other sources such as solar, wind or communication towers may also have a competitive edge.
And it will mean appealing to millennials.
“Millennials like to have a story,” he said. He gives the example of Cargill putting a barcode on their Honeysuckle White Turkey telling about the bird’s life on the farm. “Kids will like it. They will pay for it.”