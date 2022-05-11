Farmers find success with direct marketing

Delivery of pre-ordered farm products directly to consumers may be the wave of the future. At least it is in southern Illinois.

Organizations such as the Little Egypt Alliance of Farmers, commonly referred to as LEAF, provide farmers with ready markets and consumers with fresh, locally grown food. It’s a win-win, according to Jennifer Paulsen.

“I think that’s the direction things are going,” said Paulsen, executive director of Food Works, a non-profit organization dedicated to sustainable agriculture in the region. “It’s definitely going to grow.”

LEAF consists of about 20 farmers who have banded together to market products directly to consumers in six counties in southern Illinois.

“We’re organized as an LLC and function as a cooperative,” said Liz DeRuntz, LEAF’s operations manager.

The group serves about 350 customers in six counties. Food is pre-ordered through its website and customers get their food at pickup locations scattered throughout the area. Farmers offer a wide variety of goods, including fruits, vegetables, bison, mushrooms and honey.

Yesteryear Meats has a similar marketing strategy. The business consists of delivery of pre-ordered beef and pork directly to customers’ residences. Use of complex routing software streamlines the operation and makes it potentially profitable.

“We started looking at the market and how things work, and I felt that selling at auction is for the birds,” said Steve Young, who along with his brother, Dave, finish Holstein cattle on a farm in southeastern Missouri. “There’s no money in it.”

The company utilizes a marketing model similar to the one used by the national frozen-food company Schwan’s. The Youngs run weekly routes across portions of four states, making stops at homes of customers for delivery. Along with beef, they offer pork packages provided by a friend who grows pigs in Missouri.

As with LEAF, everything is pre-ordered online. Deliveries are made on Wednesdays. The Youngs run two routes that snake through portions of Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee, even into the St. Louis metro area.

The Youngs grew up on what Steve refers to as a hobby farm operated by their father, Dave Sr., who had a few cows. Memories of the quality of the home-grown beef stuck with him.

“It’s the best beef I ever had,” Young said. “I was 22 before I had a steak in a restaurant that was better than what I had at home, and that was a $50 steak.”

Groups such as LEAF and Yesteryear Meats provide a vital service to rural areas, many of which are so-called food deserts. That’s ironic, Paulsen said.

“In these rural areas we don’t have great access to food,” she said. “It’s strange to be in an agricultural place and still not have that many avenues to have food grown right in your area. There’s been a huge demand.”

While LEAF does offer home delivery, most of the product is brought to a central location in each region — usually a business parking lot. Those who have pre-ordered arrive at a pre-set time and receive their goods. A fee is added for direct delivery.

With Yesteryear Meats, all orders are home delivered. Young originally offered the meat packages for sale at various retail establishments. But COVID led to the innovation of home delivery to customers who have pre-ordered various packages offered by the company.

“We started doing some deliveries and figured out the delivery game works very well,” Young said. “They’re paying a premium. We’re probably not charging as much as we should. Those delivery runs are profitable on an individual basis, but we haven’t turned a profit on the entire operation. We have trucks, freezers and other things to pay off.”

He credits routing software for making runs efficient. Every address is plugged into the program, and it calculates the best routes between the two trucks making deliveries.

“I just hit a button and it gives me a map to my next destination,” Young said.

Food Works is partnering with LEAF to allow low-income customers to accept payments through SNAP (USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). In addition, the organization is working with Chicago-based Experimental Station to utilize its Linkup Illinois initiative, in which needy consumers receive dollar-for-dollar matches for SNAP payments made for purchase of locally grown food products.

Most farmers participating in LEAF still market their goods at farmers markets, as does Young. But the pre-order delivery model offers efficiency.

“With the traditional farmers market, they have to guess how much they need to take,” DeRuntz said. “Because we are technology-based, they know Tuesday what they need to take with them on Thursday. There are no losses if you don’t sell something.”

