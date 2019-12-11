PEORIA, Ill. — Attendance seemed a little lower than usual on the first day of the Greater Peoria Farm Show, kicking off the show season on Dec. 3. Some said it was the good weather — with some farmers still having field work to do.
But those attending shared a lot of information.
Pliers needed
One of the busiest areas of the show was where farmers could buy tools and small items, often with price tags at double digits or less.
Rick Fruth of Minnesota Pneumatic was constantly on the move helping farmers find what they wanted to buy. He has already been at some Ohio farm shows this season and said attendance really depends on the weather.
“Farmers know it’s once a year and only three days and try to get here at some point,” Fruth said.
The most common purchase?
“Pliers. Everybody needs to replace their pliers,” he said. Wrenches come in second.
Storage in demand
Tyler Haning of Minier, Illinois, owner of Huffman Farm Supply, said 2019 has been a “very active year” for interest in grain bins. The “next generation” is most interested in building more storage to help with their long-term marketing plans, he said.
Having storage or drying capability during a year like this helps provide an opportunity for profitability, Haning said.
“Twenty or 30 cents extra can make a big difference,” Haning said.
Things should be shaping up for activity in 2020, he said, but the low commodity prices can be scary.
“With yields down and prices low, most guys will wait and see,” he said of purchases.
Hyping hemp
Colorado resident Brian Loma, who is a graduate of Illinois Central College in East Peoria and a licensed hemp seed representative, said he talked to “a lot of people who are looking at it.”
He talked to some farmers who are interesting in growing a little hemp and others interested in larger acreage. Loma said there is a lot of potential in hemp for biomass, biofuels and bioplastic.
2020 vision
Weather was the go-to topic here. Elwynn Taylor, Iowa State University Extension climatologist, offered people his “20-20 vision” of what to expect for next year.
Taylor told farmers that every 89 years, for the past 600 years, there has been a “worst corn year of the century” in the Midwest. The 89-year cycle struck in 1936 in the midst of the Dust Bowl. Before that it was 1847. There’s a pretty clear cycle that can be seen in the pattern of tree rings, he said.
“If the weather keeps doing what it has been doing for the last 600 years, 2025 will be the next worst year,” he said, though sometimes it is a year either way, so it could be 2024 or 2026.
Taking the wheel
Others were interested in talking politics, trade and farm issues. Dean Doughty, a treasurer of Peoria County Farm Bureau, handed out calendars, coloring books and conversation to those interested.
He has a small beef cattle and custom hay operation. He grew up on a farm in northern Illinois and studied agriculture at Southern Illinois University. With a career in air traffic control, he jokes that he always kept a foot in agriculture.
He’s on his 15th year working for a farmer with 1,500 acres. He said that farmer expressed the observation which many others did at the show, that considering the weather, “the crops are better than he thought they would be this year.”
Antique tractors
The colorful row of antique tractors was notably shorter this year. Jerry Tibbs, a Topeka, Illinois, goat farmer and member of the San Jose Tri-county Tractor Club, who helps organize the event, said it was harder to get people to commit to the show this year because of the late harvest and continued fall field work.