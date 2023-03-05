The 2023 National Farm Machinery Show at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville on Feb. 16-18 reflects the interest of farmers today.

New equipment focusing on saving time, improving yields, profitability, and environmental impact was highlighted.

Ian Cox, spokesman for Kentucky Venues, which operates the national indoor farm show says the sold-out exhibit space and the positive responses from farmers and exhibitors made it successful.

Along with 900 machinery exhibits, the show featured two dozen seminars with topics “relevant to farmers”, Cox said.

Topics included global commodity market and weather outlooks, practical farm research updates, tillage technology, upgrading sprayer tools, the used equipment market and carbon credit news. The Fellowship of Christian Farmers talked about stability in an unstable time.

Several equipment manufacturers unveiled new products or new series at the event, which were also well attended. Every seat was filled when Kinze introduced its new 5000 planter series and new row units with, said Eric Broadbent, vice president of sales, parts and services for the company.

He said the new design, which increased fertilizer capacity and range as well as improved section and flow control, was inspired by dealers and farmers.

“At this show, we talk to a lot of farmers using our equipment,” Broadbent said.

Similar conversations took place throughout the exhibit hall as farmers also used the opportunity to climb on and look under and around equipment to help in decision-making.