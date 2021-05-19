Farmers markets returning to normal

Farmers markets are back, although most didn’t go anywhere during the COVID-19 pandemic. And while vendors and customers are looking forward to a return to normalcy, some changes may be permanent.
“We got through 2020 because our farmers markets were willing to adapt and make the necessary changes to assure their customers’ safety,” said Janie Maxwell of the Illinois Farmers Market Association. “We had tremendous support from the local community. There was a public desire to buy fresh and local. The interruptions in the traditional food system really showed people the value of local food.”
With more than a year of COVID behind them, organizers have adapted to the changes.
“Last year we were all delayed. Almost every market had some sort of hiccup trying to get launched,” Maxwell said. “This year it has been smooth. They understand what the restrictions are and they’re willing to meet them. We may have to pivot as we go through ups and downs of COVID management. They’re willing and their customer base knows what’s expected of them. I believe it will be a smoother transition than last year.”
The pandemic altered the dynamic of direct-to-consumer sales of locally grown foods. Restrictions put in place by state and local governments forced organizers to be creative. Social distancing, masking and enhanced regulations greeted customers once markets were allowed to operate at a reduced capacity. There were innovations such as drive-through, contactless purchasing.
The disruption wasn’t all negative. COVID may have created new customers who hadn’t ventured into the local markets in the past.
“I wish we had better data to support that thought,” Maxwell said. “We’re hearing anecdotally that vendors didn’t recognize their customers because their customers found other ways to purchase from them, such as CSAs. Those at the market were brand new to them.”
COVID also may have produced a new generation of vendors.
“We have high school kids and somebody who graduated last year working together, growing vegetables on raised beds,” said Mary Bolin, who manages the Benton, Illinois, farmers market. “It’s interesting what some of our people have done. They didn’t all come from a farm background.”
Like many, the Benton market emphasizes locally grown foods.
“The whole idea is you get to find out where your food comes from. It’s all local,” Bolin said. “We don’t permit anyone to go to St. Louis or other places and buy things and come back and resell them.”
One thing that is not new to most markets but may have gotten extra attention last year is the push to help low-income customers. Many markets not only accept the Link card — Illinois’ version of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — but offers enhanced features.
Readers of EBT cards (electronic benefits transfer) are a common site at many markets. Shoppers with SNAP benefits often have increased purchasing power, thanks to grants designed to improve nutrition of low-income residents.
“We accept the Link cards and match them up to $25,” Bolin said. “Matching funds are only for produce, for fruits and vegetables.”
Thanks to grant funding, consumers at the Benton market received more than $4,000 in added foods, Bolin said.