Farmers markets returning to normal

Farmers markets are back, although most didn’t go anywhere during the COVID-19 pandemic. And while vendors and customers are looking forward to a return to normalcy, some changes may be permanent.

“We got through 2020 because our farmers markets were willing to adapt and make the necessary changes to assure their customers’ safety,” said Janie Maxwell of the Illinois Farmers Market Association. “We had tremendous support from the local community. There was a public desire to buy fresh and local. The interruptions in the traditional food system really showed people the value of local food.”

With more than a year of COVID behind them, organizers have adapted to the changes.

“Last year we were all delayed. Almost every market had some sort of hiccup trying to get launched,” Maxwell said. “This year it has been smooth. They understand what the restrictions are and they’re willing to meet them. We may have to pivot as we go through ups and downs of COVID management. They’re willing and their customer base knows what’s expected of them. I believe it will be a smoother transition than last year.”

The pandemic altered the dynamic of direct-to-consumer sales of locally grown foods. Restrictions put in place by state and local governments forced organizers to be creative. Social distancing, masking and enhanced regulations greeted customers once markets were allowed to operate at a reduced capacity. There were innovations such as drive-through, contactless purchasing.

The disruption wasn’t all negative. COVID may have created new customers who hadn’t ventured into the local markets in the past.