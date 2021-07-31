Farmers reach across the ocean for workers

Some of the workers on Matt Emerick’s farm have a pretty long commute.
They travel 14,000 miles every year from South Africa to Vandalia, Illinois, where they help with planting, harvesting and other tasks. Then they head back home, on another 20-hour flight.
The “South Africa Connection” is one solution many farmers are using to address their labor problems. Emerick isn’t alone. While the average person may think of Mexico as the source of migrant farm workers — and it’s true that our neighbor to the south provides by far the most foreign ag labor — an increasing number of employees on the southern tip of Africa are making the trip across the Atlantic to work in the Corn Belt.
“I’ll bet there are a couple hundred grain farmers in Illinois who use workers from South Africa,” said Emerick, a Fayette County corn and soybean grower who began recruiting labor from South Africa in 2015. He has hired about a dozen such employees, with some returning the following season for another 10-month stay.
Fruit, vegetable and livestock production has long been the focus of migrant workers. But row-crop producers are increasingly looking beyond U.S. borders for help. And South Africa fits the bill.
“It’s our niche market,” said Alex Cracchiolo of North Carolina-based USA Farm Labor, a placement firm that matches U.S. farmers with foreign workers. “It’s really big for berry picking and fruits and vegetables, but the vast majority of our customers have grain farms. They bring workers from South Africa.”
Many farmers, including Emerick, prefer to hire South Africans because they are more familiar with tractors, combines and other highly mechanized farm equipment.
“A lot of times they have at least some experience handling these machines,” Cracchiolo said.
The fact they speak English as their first language is a bonus.
About 5,000 South Africans traveled to the United States under the U.S. government’s H-2A program in 2019, the latest year with figures available. That is only about 1% of the total number of foreign farm workers, but they are hired in larger numbers by grain farmers.
The program grants visas to foreigners hired for temporary agricultural work in the United States.
The connection was threatened early this year when President Joe Biden signed an executive order limiting travel from South Africa and some European countries due to COVID-19 concerns. The national Farm Bureau worked with politicians to ensure ag workers were included in exemptions to the order. So far, so good, said Allison Crittenden, Farm Bureau’s director of congressional relations.
“That placed farmers in a very challenging situation, not having the certainty of whether they would have access to their workforce,” she said. “Since then I have heard very limited concerns.”
The pandemic continues to affect the labor exchange.
“South Africa has been a bit of a challenge because they have had pretty rigid lockdowns,” Crittenden said. “The consulate has had some delays, but as far as being able to get H-2A workers placed, things are going well. They’re filling a lot of the positions. It’s very important to the farmers who use them.”
Red tape faces farmers dependent on the program, but many are resigned to the paperwork and other annoyances because they are unable to attract U.S. workers. Emerick regularly gets audited by the federal government, which oversees the H-2A program. The regulators are usually satisfied after finding minor violations.
“They say if you use it you will get audited,” Emerick said. “It’s like any government agency. They’re coming to find something, so you give them a little something and they’ll leave you alone.”
It can be a touchy subject. The ag placement firm Golden Opportunities, started 20 years ago by South Africa native Heleen van Tonder, declined to speak with IFT. A spokesperson said the company wanted to avoid any legal disputes.
USA Farm Labor was created to fill a need.
“My boss is originally from South Africa and saw because of the political climate over there guys with farming backgrounds who were unable to find jobs,” Cracchiolo said. “He came over here and found a lot of farmers who couldn’t find workers. There are so few workers in agriculture these days. The few who do show up, we keep hearing they take the job for unemployment benefits and then leave a few days later.
“The company was started as a mission, really. The focus has always been on helping people. The workers we talk to are super appreciative. They’re ecstatic to come here.”
Employers are required to provide foreign workers with a place to stay for annual work periods, which cannot exceed 10 months. The workers must either have cooking facilities or be paid a daily stipend.
Emerick’s part-time workers have grown accustomed to the foreign workers.
“One of my American employees wasn’t too crazy about it,” Emerick said. “He said, ‘Why do we need them?’ Now that he’s met him, he can’t wait for him to get here.”