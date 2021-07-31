Farmers reach across the ocean for workers

Some of the workers on Matt Emerick’s farm have a pretty long commute.

They travel 14,000 miles every year from South Africa to Vandalia, Illinois, where they help with planting, harvesting and other tasks. Then they head back home, on another 20-hour flight.

The “South Africa Connection” is one solution many farmers are using to address their labor problems. Emerick isn’t alone. While the average person may think of Mexico as the source of migrant farm workers — and it’s true that our neighbor to the south provides by far the most foreign ag labor — an increasing number of employees on the southern tip of Africa are making the trip across the Atlantic to work in the Corn Belt.

“I’ll bet there are a couple hundred grain farmers in Illinois who use workers from South Africa,” said Emerick, a Fayette County corn and soybean grower who began recruiting labor from South Africa in 2015. He has hired about a dozen such employees, with some returning the following season for another 10-month stay.

Fruit, vegetable and livestock production has long been the focus of migrant workers. But row-crop producers are increasingly looking beyond U.S. borders for help. And South Africa fits the bill.

“It’s our niche market,” said Alex Cracchiolo of North Carolina-based USA Farm Labor, a placement firm that matches U.S. farmers with foreign workers. “It’s really big for berry picking and fruits and vegetables, but the vast majority of our customers have grain farms. They bring workers from South Africa.”