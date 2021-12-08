Farmers seek ideas for 2022 at Peoria Farm Show

PEORIA, Ill. — Those attending the Greater Peoria Farm Show, one of the first in-person indoor shows of the season, reaffirmed some of the things they were hearing about market trends and supply chain delays.
Exhibitors said there is a longer wait time for all kinds of equipment. The supply chain disruptions mean it will take longer to get most anything they want.
This year, the show — billed as the largest indoor farm show in Illinois — celebrated its 40th anniversary with optimism that in-person events are returning. The mood was tempered with concerns about how new coronavirus strains might affect the economy. Crowds were smaller than before the pandemic at the show that ran Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.
Jim Rowly of Dunlap in Peoria County, an agronomist for LG Seeds Dunlap, owns a farm his brother-in-law crops in Monmouth, in western Illinois. Rowly was looking at drainage tile. Drainage is something that strong downpours in certain parts of the state brought attention to this year.
Ryan Condit of River Valley Pipe confirmed that prices for drainage tile have gone up and the demand for the product exceeds the production at the moment. However, tiling projects continue and labor and product is available, he told Rowly.
“It’s a struggle some days” getting supplies, said Ryan Hartman of Wick Buildings. Doors and windows are especially in short supply. Finding good labor and getting materials is challenging, but there is good demand for both agricultural and residential buildings, he said.
While the supply chain has been a disrupted, low interest rates have been a positive in building demand, he said.
Farmers in attendance gathered information about equipment they would like to buy and looked for tips about making the most out of their marketing decisions. Jim and Cindy Cassidy of Table Grove in central Illinois were among a handful of people attending an Ag Market Outlook presentation by Todd Hultman, a DTN grain market analyst. They were looking for marketing ideas for their crops and cattle.
“I think corn has a chance for a better price in the spring,” Hultman told them in conversation after his presentation on Nov. 30, when new concerns about the possible efficacy of vaccines against the new omicron coronavirus strain first hit the news and sent markets lower.
He called this an “awkward period” when there is a lot friction in the economy as the world tries to recover from the many disruptions caused by the pandemic. Hultman said he looks at the last disruption as temporary — as a “painful blip on our way out of this process,” he said.
Competition from Brazil is also high on the list of challenges for U.S. grain farmers, he said.
“For the 17th consecutive year, it has increased its soybeans acres,” Hultman said.
The positive this year has been higher grain prices. Indications started in 2020 that China would start to buy more corn as its domestic price increased dramatically. China had traditionally tried to meet its own corn needs and import soybeans, but it became a big buyer of U.S. corn in 2021 to meet its growing needs.
There’s uncertainty if the export demand from China for U.S. corn will push corn prices higher next year. China’s lack of transparency in supply stocks will continue to be an issue going into 2022, Hultman said.