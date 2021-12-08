Farmers seek ideas for 2022 at Peoria Farm Show

PEORIA, Ill. — Those attending the Greater Peoria Farm Show, one of the first in-person indoor shows of the season, reaffirmed some of the things they were hearing about market trends and supply chain delays.

Exhibitors said there is a longer wait time for all kinds of equipment. The supply chain disruptions mean it will take longer to get most anything they want.

This year, the show — billed as the largest indoor farm show in Illinois — celebrated its 40th anniversary with optimism that in-person events are returning. The mood was tempered with concerns about how new coronavirus strains might affect the economy. Crowds were smaller than before the pandemic at the show that ran Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.

Jim Rowly of Dunlap in Peoria County, an agronomist for LG Seeds Dunlap, owns a farm his brother-in-law crops in Monmouth, in western Illinois. Rowly was looking at drainage tile. Drainage is something that strong downpours in certain parts of the state brought attention to this year.

Ryan Condit of River Valley Pipe confirmed that prices for drainage tile have gone up and the demand for the product exceeds the production at the moment. However, tiling projects continue and labor and product is available, he told Rowly.

“It’s a struggle some days” getting supplies, said Ryan Hartman of Wick Buildings. Doors and windows are especially in short supply. Finding good labor and getting materials is challenging, but there is good demand for both agricultural and residential buildings, he said.