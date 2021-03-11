Farmers share stress, discuss solutions

Trying to create farm succession plans in a pandemic, mediating a farm family “divorce” and making the tough decision to euthanize pigs were some of the challenges three Midwest farmers faced in 2020.
The experiences of these Iowa and Illinois farmers are a sampling of the stress farmers are coping with these days.
Randy Sims, a west central Illinois farmer, says having good communication and a good team makes the difference when tackling these kinds of issues. The Adams County pig and crop farmer’s team includes his family, employees, two bankers, Farm Business Farm Management specialists and a lawyer.
“I think all of us have to know our lender and our banker as well as anybody,” he said. “It basically comes down to trust.”
Such trust was essential last year when pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions caused one of his clients to have no home for his fat pigs. In turn, that producer couldn’t buy the weaned pigs he had contracted from Sims. That led Sims to the tough decision to euthanize pigs. He said it put stress on his swine company, especially his employees who had worked so hard to raise the pigs.
“We got through it,” Sims said. He said he “truly believes” that talking to clients, family and lenders in an honest way helps them get through the challenges.
Sims was part of a panel discussing balancing farm, family and stress as part of the Illinois Soybean Summit Feb. 24. Mental health was also a topic featured in a special report video released at the virtual Commodity Classic March 5.
Adrienne DeSutter, part of both events, has a “small herd of cattle and a small herd of children” with her husband, a fourth-generation farmer near Galesburg in western Illinois.
DeSutter, an ag mental health specialist, said research shows there is more depression and more suicides among farmers than in many professions. She praised Sims for his emphasis on good communication with his team.
Rural people are “watch keepers for each other,” she said. “That’s what we do.”
Mike Downey, co-owner of Next Generation Ag Advocates, started by two Iowa farmers in 2018 to help match landowners with growers, said he sees the importance of communication in his work every day.
The accredited farm manager, based in Linn County in eastern Iowa, works with five or six generations of farmers.
“Every one of those generations communicates differently. Every one of those generations handles stress differently,” he said.
Downey has noticed that his grandparents’ generation, as a general rule, is more secretive while the incoming generation is more open. Younger people team up in peer groups. They often like to work collaboratively, he said.
Even when three generations of a family work together with a common motto of “faith, family and farm,” there can be misunderstandings about priorities.
In one family having communication problems, Downey discovered that each generation had a different order of priorities for faith, farm and family. For one generation faith came first, for another the farm was No. 1, and for the youngest, it was family — with that generation wanting family time including getting away from the farm sometimes. Together they worked through it.
But sometimes, even with Downey’s passion to preserve the family farm and help family members, the worst-case scenario unfolds.
Last year Downey had to mediate three “farm family divorces.” Whether it’s a father and a son, an uncle and nephew or brothers, dissolving family farming relationships is difficult.
Inter-generational communication was especially important to Michael Moore’s family during the pandemic. Moore, a young farmer with a toddler under 2 years old and an off-farm job, grows corn and soybeans and raises cattle with his parents near Roseville in western Illinois.
“In the last year, with COVID, I had to stay home with the kids when daycare and schools were closed,” he said.
Finding a balance isn’t easy.
“I have the farm, I have my family and I also have an off-farm job,” said Moore. Trying to manage all of these without feeling he is shortchanging any is difficult, he said.
“There are a lot of things we can’t control,” he said, including markets and the weather.
At times in the last few years when corn and soybean prices were low, he wondered if he would make a profit.
It was stressful not being able to see everything being done on the farm every day. But he had the consolation that his dad, with more than 40 years of experience “took care of all of that,” he said.
Communication among generations is particularly vital in succession planning, the farmers said.
Among Moore’s long-term concerns is having a family succession plan. When he first returned home to the family farm, he was acclimating to his new role. Next, his father Ron was busy with travel and leadership for the American Soybean Association, then came the pandemic, making it hard to meet with the team to make a plan.
“Nobody wants to talk about the end of something — whether it’s retirement or somebody passes away,” Moore said. But emotions have to be set aside to find the best opportunities for all, he added.
Sims, a long-time farmer, encouraged Moore and his father to develop a plan.
“The sooner the better. You can always change things if it’s not right,” he said.
DeSutter said it is good for farmers to talk together about their stress, make connections and realize they aren’t alone.