Farmers share stress, discuss solutions

Trying to create farm succession plans in a pandemic, mediating a farm family “divorce” and making the tough decision to euthanize pigs were some of the challenges three Midwest farmers faced in 2020.

The experiences of these Iowa and Illinois farmers are a sampling of the stress farmers are coping with these days.

Randy Sims, a west central Illinois farmer, says having good communication and a good team makes the difference when tackling these kinds of issues. The Adams County pig and crop farmer’s team includes his family, employees, two bankers, Farm Business Farm Management specialists and a lawyer.

“I think all of us have to know our lender and our banker as well as anybody,” he said. “It basically comes down to trust.”

Such trust was essential last year when pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions caused one of his clients to have no home for his fat pigs. In turn, that producer couldn’t buy the weaned pigs he had contracted from Sims. That led Sims to the tough decision to euthanize pigs. He said it put stress on his swine company, especially his employees who had worked so hard to raise the pigs.

“We got through it,” Sims said. He said he “truly believes” that talking to clients, family and lenders in an honest way helps them get through the challenges.

Sims was part of a panel discussing balancing farm, family and stress as part of the Illinois Soybean Summit Feb. 24. Mental health was also a topic featured in a special report video released at the virtual Commodity Classic March 5.