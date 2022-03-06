 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Farmers show style on the show season runway
LOUSIVILLE, Ky. — On the heels of New York Fashion week, you may have been wondering what the average farmer is wearing out and about these days.

The National Farm Equipment Machinery Show in Louisville, Kentucky, in February seems like a good place to find out.

Many T-shirts had farm-related slogans.

T-shirts supporting farming and agriculture are a popular choice.

Some talented folks, including Joan Shasteen from Carterville in southern Illinois, made their own fashion. She painted her cowboy hat and her sister-in-law’s and wore them at the family’s LiQuitube booth. She received requests from others for painted hats.

unique western hats

Sisters-in-law Rona and Joan Shasteen of Carterville, Ill., got lots of praise for their unique western hats. Joan paints as a hobby and painted them both.
A Funk’s seed bag made into a backpack.

The younger set already seems to have their own style as well, be it bunny ears or farm hats.

Sadie and Jade Walker

Sadie and Jade Walker of Harrisburg, Ky., show off their cow shirts and bell bottoms. 
Other kids trying out the equipment wore overalls.

My Moo Cow

“Ask Me About My Moo Cow” is the request of this little fellow’s shirt.
Austin Gubbels of Nebraska sports a cowboy hat and accessories.

Dave Dyer of Kalamazoo, Mich

Dave Dyer of Kalamazoo, Mich., sports an Air Force hat and a classic cars shirt.

Phyllis Coulter is Northern Illinois field editor, writing for Illinois Farmer Today, Iowa Farmer Today and Missouri Farmer Today.

Breaking News