Farmers show style on the show season runway

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. — On the heels of New York Fashion week, you may have been wondering what the average farmer is wearing out and about these days.

The National Farm Equipment Machinery Show in Louisville, Kentucky, in February seems like a good place to find out.

T-shirts supporting farming and agriculture are a popular choice.

Some talented folks, including Joan Shasteen from Carterville in southern Illinois, made their own fashion. She painted her cowboy hat and her sister-in-law’s and wore them at the family’s LiQuitube booth. She received requests from others for painted hats.

The younger set already seems to have their own style as well, be it bunny ears or farm hats.

