Farmers still lead in buying high-priced crop acres

The first month of 2022 is following the trend of 2021 with farmland prices remaining strong. Some areas are seeing record prices.

On Jan. 12, an almost 90-acre tract of excellent farmland in Mercer County in northwestern Illinois sold for $16,500 per acre.

That’s the highest price Joe Gizdic, director of auction services for Ranch & Farm Auctions, has seen in this county which borders Iowa.

“It was a premium price,” he said.

The land was well cared for, with the same tenant farming it for almost 20 years. It is well-drained and fertile. It is a century farm, owned by the same family for 125 years. Such land coming up for sale is a rarity and often sought by local farmers.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy,” Gizdic said. “It sold for between 15 and 30% above what we perceive as market value.”

Two other tracts sold for more typical prices for the area, averaging $12,700 per acre. The three tracts, almost 170 acres, totaled just shy of $2.5 million.

Other land in nearby Aledo sold for between $11,000 and $12,000 in November, Gizdic said.

Prices have generally been heading upward since spring 2020.

“We thought COVID-19 would weaken the market. It did the exact opposite,” said Gizdic, who has been director of auction services for Ranch & Farm Auctions for more than a decade. The company has 300 agents in 39 states, he said.

He has seen other interesting sales lately with land going for higher than market value, including Kansas farmland that had been for sale for seven years without any serious offers. It sold in late 2021 for double the price it would have fetched anytime during the past seven years, he said.