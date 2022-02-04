Farmers still lead in buying high-priced crop acres

The first month of 2022 is following the trend of 2021 with farmland prices remaining strong. Some areas are seeing record prices.
On Jan. 12, an almost 90-acre tract of excellent farmland in Mercer County in northwestern Illinois sold for $16,500 per acre.
That’s the highest price Joe Gizdic, director of auction services for Ranch & Farm Auctions, has seen in this county which borders Iowa.
“It was a premium price,” he said.
The land was well cared for, with the same tenant farming it for almost 20 years. It is well-drained and fertile. It is a century farm, owned by the same family for 125 years. Such land coming up for sale is a rarity and often sought by local farmers.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy,” Gizdic said. “It sold for between 15 and 30% above what we perceive as market value.”
Two other tracts sold for more typical prices for the area, averaging $12,700 per acre. The three tracts, almost 170 acres, totaled just shy of $2.5 million.
Other land in nearby Aledo sold for between $11,000 and $12,000 in November, Gizdic said.
Prices have generally been heading upward since spring 2020.
“We thought COVID-19 would weaken the market. It did the exact opposite,” said Gizdic, who has been director of auction services for Ranch & Farm Auctions for more than a decade. The company has 300 agents in 39 states, he said.
He has seen other interesting sales lately with land going for higher than market value, including Kansas farmland that had been for sale for seven years without any serious offers. It sold in late 2021 for double the price it would have fetched anytime during the past seven years, he said.
“Everything is gold,” Gizdic said.
This is a unique time with a lack of land inventory, high commodity prices, low interest and cash in the market, he said.
“These are kind of high prices, but there have probably been dozens of areas around the state at that level lately,” said Illinois native Paul Pittman, chairman and chief executive officer of Farmland Partners based in Denver, Colorado.
Farmland Partners is a publicly traded real estate company that owns roughly $1.1 billion worth of farmland across 18 states. About 40,000 acres of that land is in Illinois, Pittman said.
He knows the area. He grew up in Warren County near Roseville, in western Illinois, and his company owns other land in Mercer County.
“Most of the land we own in Mercer County is in the Mississippi River bottoms and is not as high a value,” he said.
In Illinois, a lot of the best land is selling for between $15,000 and $18,000 per acre, he said.
There have been some strong sales of prairie soils in McLean, Knox and McDonough counties lately, said Pittman, whose grandparents farmed about 30 miles south of Macomb in McDonough County.
“We are seeing higher prices than we have ever seen for farmland,” Pittman said.
Today’s farming practices and better seed and chemistry have led to higher yields over the years, which has increased farmland value, he said. These prices are also being driven by the demand for corn and soybeans and by inflation this year. Buying farmland is a great balance to inflation, he said.
But the higher prices are often being paid by farmers.
“It’s not guys like me,” he said. “We put a floor in the business,” he said of investors. “That’s the way it should be.”
When a farmer buys land, he is often both the operator and the investor and has revenues from both these roles.
The quickest appreciation in farmland prices are in the core of the Corn Belt in the “I” states of Iowa, Illinois and Indiana. Elsewhere, the increases have been a little slower but also have risen with commodity prices.
Pittman said farmland prices likely won’t go up another 15% in Illinois next year. But they may catch up a bit in the broader Midwest, including Missouri and Wisconsin and in the Delta states. For the last 75 to 80 years, the price of farmland has increased an average of 5% per year. Between 2015 and 2020, it was slightly lower.
“Now we are playing catch up,” Pittman said.
He’s looking at closer to 7-8% increases in 2022, he said.
Sale Details
Mercer County, Illinois, Jan. 12
Owned by David G. Lawson Trust
Tract 1: 89.87 acres sold for $16,500 per acre
Tract 2: 41.09 acres sold for $12,800 per acre
Tract 3: 38.12 acres sold for $12,600 per acre
Total: 169.8 acres sold for a total of $2.489 million