Farmland draws investor interest amid inflation

The inflation wave that’s sweeping through the global economy is playing into an investment niche that a small group of people in finance have spent years developing — farmland.
Agricultural land has become attractive to institutional investors and wealthy families in recent years because returns tend to be stable and weakly correlated with other asset classes, according to Purdue University agricultural economist Todd Kuethe. More investors are now seeking it out as a potential hedge against inflation, asset managers say, with consumer prices rising at the fastest pace in decades.
“Every single institutional phone call I’ve had in the last six months has included a discussion of inflation. Five years ago, it would have been zero,” said Stephen Johnston, managing partner at Calgary-based Veripath Farmland Partners LP, which owns 90,000 acres in Western Canada across its portfolios.
That sentiment is echoed at Fiera Comox Partners in Montreal, where about two-thirds of the C$1.7 billion ($1.3 billion) it manages is invested in farmland from the U.S. to Australia. Protection against inflation has become “of heightened importance” to clients, Chief Executive Officer Antoine Bisson-McLernon said.
The value of U.S. farm real estate grew 7% in June from a year earlier, to an average $3,380 an acre, the biggest increase since 2014, according to a survey conducted by the U.S. Agriculture Department.
Historically, there has been a “pretty strong” correlation between inflation and farmland, which benefits when the price of food commodities goes up, Purdue’s Kuethe said. But there are other factors pushing up land values as well, including low interest rates and easing global trade tensions, he said.
Investing in farmland tends to be reserved for larger institutions, such as endowments and pension funds, or wealthy individuals. Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates held the largest private portfolio of farmland assets in the U.S. last year, according to a ranking by the Land Report, a magazine. Agriculture-
focused funds capitalize on the appetite for an asset that requires specialized knowledge many investors don’t have.
“In infrastructure, you can go buy a $4 billion toll road. In agriculture, it’s still very much a fragmented market, mainly family-owned,” Bisson-McLernon said. “You need to have the right model to actually go and build scale.”
Bisson-McLernon and Johnston have different approaches. Fiera Comox forms partnerships with farmers who have expansion plans and becomes a co-owner. Its investments range from almond orchards in California to dairy operations in New Zealand, across 200,000 acres.
By contrast, Veripath, which started under a different name in 2007, leases land it owns back to farmers and has been focused on the Canadian Prairies. Both firms use their network of contacts to identify possible sellers.