Farmland values start strong in 2021

So far this year, some central Illinois farmland is selling for record prices, said Diane Zelhart, certified general appraiser for Compeer Financial.

There’s been an auction in all seven central Illinois counties with prices up between 5 to 10%, she said.

“At one auction in McLean County in March, the land went for $14,400,” Zelhart said.

Zelhart is a member of the team that gathered information for the 2021 Illinois Farm Values and Lease Trends report that focused on prices in 2020. Across the state last year, prices were reported to be stable with some slight increases in some regions.

But for 2021, Seth Waibel of Waibel Farmland Services in Mahomet is seeing the same upward trend in the seven eastern Illinois counties he represents.

The uptick started in November and December with some sales closing in January.

“Things continue to strengthen,” said Waibel, also a member of the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers and involved in compiling information for its annual report. “Overall compared to September last year, Class A land prices have increased in the ange of 10 to 25%. It’s a broad range, but we’ve had a broad range of sales.”

There were some unusual sales in eastern Illinois last year. In Douglas County, almost 2,200 mostly contiguous, mostly Class A farm land acres sold for more than $10,600 per acre, totaling more than $23.1 million, said Brian Waibel, Seth’s father.

Several families over multiple generations put together these 18 tracts with property owned by Princeton Mining Company, Inc. It was purchased by an absentee investor group based in San Francisco.