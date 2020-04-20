New FDA guidelines introduced last week regarding hand sanitizers have put some ethanol production facilities in a difficult situation.
“It’s pretty frustrating,” says Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.
With fuel usage dropping as people stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic and with ethanol prices dropping below the cost of production some ethanol production facilities have started to make hand sanitizer with the alcohol produced at their plants. This move complicates that situation, Shaw says.
“FDA seems to continually tweak and modify these guidelines, so it’s been a constantly moving target for ethanol producers,” says Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association in Washington, D.C.
“We thought we had the clarity we needed when FDA published the March 27 guidance. Based on that guidance, ethanol producers went out and invested in modifications and upgrades to their facilities so they could meet the purity and quality requirements of the FDA guidance. Already, ethanol producers have shipped several millions of gallons of alcohol for hand sanitizer and have orders and contracts for millions more … Ethanol producers, many of whom are even donating the alcohol or selling at their cost of production, just want to do their part to help their communities battle the spread of COVID-19. Needless red tape from USDA could prevent them from doing that.”
The hand sanitizer market is tiny compared to the market for fuel, but it has provided some ethanol plants with a small income stream and has allowed them to contribute in a time of need, Shaw says.
It is possible the FDA move was in response to someone not in the ethanol industry who cut corners and provided a shoddy product, Shaw says. But he adds that he hopes the situation is ironed out and that the ethanol industry is able to work with FDA to continue to provide hand sanitizer at a time of need.