Feral hogs continue encroachment into farm country

Weeds, insects and disease aren’t the only pests bedeviling farmers in the Midwest. Feral and nuisance animals pose various levels of threat.

While farmers deal with browsing deer, calf-killing vultures and even encroaching armadillos, feral pigs probably raise the most concern.

U.S. wildlife agencies say more than 6 million feral pigs roam the country, and the population is growing. Some estimate that the numbers are much higher.

“Feral swine is probably our biggest threat,” said Mike Wefel, chief of the Wildlife Resources Division of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Fortunately, the state has minimized the threat before it got out of hand. Clusters of feral swine appeared in two areas: Knox and Fulton counties and Fayette and Marion counties.

“As Barney Fife would say, we’ve been very successful at nipping it in the bud,” Wefer said.

The animals invaded Iowa years ago, and the state got the problem under control.

“A decade ago Iowa was declared to not have feral swine. That has been proven out,” said David Pyburn, chief veterinarian of the National Pork Board, who previously worked at USDA as part of the agency’s feral swine initiative. “Illinois is just now to the point where they’re getting their populations cleaned up. They’re not yet to the point where they can declare they don’t have any.”

Missouri hasn’t been so lucky, likely because of the sheer number of animals being introduced, mainly in southern parts of the state.

According to Dan Wood, a wildlife biologist who worked at the Mingo National Wildlife Refuge near Puxico, the population in that region exploded.