FAIRBURY, Ill. — Bright yellow and blue FFA banners hang across a Prairie Central High School hallway. The walls feature about 170 plaques commemorating state wins for the school’s FFA teams over the years. And, banners earned by a dozen FFA school teams act as stylish wall art.

The 2022 FFA National Dairy Judging champs took the honors in Indianapolis last year. Three of its members will try to win it once again in 2023 after taking state honors this year.

They liked the winning feeling and want to do it again, their teacher Becky Freed said of the girls’ enthusiasm for excelling at FFA competitions.

A photograph of the dairy judging team on stage when their victory was announced shows the raw emotion of the victory

“We didn’t think were we going to win,” said Hannah Miller of the emotion seconds before the announcement.

At this point, they knew the California team had the first, third, and fourth individual winners, said Miller who placed second. There was still some element of surprise because no one knows how the other teams did with the team problem, on the tests, or even individually until the awards are announced.

“The team problem helped us win,” Miller said of their victory in a field of 42 teams.

When Florida was announced as placing third, the central Illinois team realized they most likely came in second. But they were wrong — when the winners we announced, the joy and shock on their faces showed.

Three members of the team have had extensive experience in judging, but none of it with dairy. Ellie Ellis comes from a rural Chenoa horse farm. Grace Lemenager is all about beef cattle. And Miller’s family owns show pigs and shows some beef cattle and sheep for 4-H.

While none of the trio knew much about dairy cattle, their teacher lives on a dairy farm and teammate Carla Kilgus is a member of the Kilgus dairying and homesteading family in Fairbury.

However, the three members’ judging experience and expertise in citing reasons combined with Kilgus’ knowledge of terminology was supported by their coach leading them to victory.

The landscape is a little different this year. With Lemenager coming from a cattle family, she was pleased to learn the product they were to sell in the Ag Sales competition was cattle feed.

Lemenager also gives credit to other family members, including her twin brother Curt.

“He and my parents are the reason I can do this,” she said of the hours she devotes to preparing for the national competitions.

Miller, of Chatsworth, also gets some help at home as a triplet. Her two brothers, Hayden and Holden, are members of a winning FFA Meats Team and are experts at evaluating cuts and calls. Both Miller’s mom and dad were successful in FFA competitions.

Three of the four team members are gearing up for a run at a national win in the Ag Sales competition. Replacing dairy expert Kilgus on the sales team is Ellie Draeh from a beef cattle farm near Fairbury, who was also happy that the team’s product at the state level was selling cattle feed. They won’t know for months what they will be selling in the national competition this fall.

Prairie Central was named a “superior team,” coming in first place in the state for Ag Sales with Miller named a “superior individual” with the highest individual score of 177.

In August, as soon as they know the product they will be selling this year, they can start preparing. One year it was cattle de-wormer and other animal health products, or they could be selling a piece of equipment or a shed.

It is easier when the products have more details to explore to help with the sales, they said.

Miller said some of her confidence in public speaking comes from her mother who is a professor at Joliet Junior College.

“She’s very persuasive,” Miller said.

Freed calls the team’s members “hardworking” and said they are easy to coach and teach.

All three hope to pursue agricultural careers. Miller originally thought she might like to teach like her mom, but she has a passion for animal nutrition. She ruled out being a veterinarian but knows she would like to take over the show pig business from her dad. Her brothers are keen on taking over the crop side of the farm.

“Hayden may be a salesman too; he can argue with anybody,” Miller said.

Ellis knows she wants an equine career, perhaps in rehabilitation and working with the horses as athletes in training.

Lemenager, the Prairie Central FFA president, hopes to study ag communication and agricultural science in college and may follow her father’s career path in feed sales and working with cattle and farmers.

The team attributes some of their success to date to their teacher.