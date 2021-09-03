Field day demos ups and downs for drone application

PONTIAC, Ill. — It’s a question that takes some pondering: How do you get an aerial spraying drone with rotaries and extended booms out of the middle of a field of 9-foot-high corn in August?

Jason Webster, the chief agronomist at Precision Planting, was faced with that dilemma at the company’s research farm in mid-summer when a Rantizo spraying drone suddenly set down in the middle of the field.

Companies provide him with equipment to demonstrate to farmers and crop advisors touring the research farm, and he had a tour coming in a few hours.

As a safety feature, the Rantizo spraying drone is designed to land immediately if it senses a wall or some danger. Webster didn’t know why it suddenly landed where it did. He did know he needed to get it out of the field with minimal damage to both the specialized equipment and the corn.

First, he sent in reconnaissance.

Part of his aerial crop scouting system included a smaller drone which could help him find the larger one and map its location.

Once found, the next question was how to get it out.

Someone suggested using the Hagie high boy for the rescue mission as a way to minimize crop and equipment damage. So the team maneuvered the Hagie out to the designated location in the field, gently loaded the drone and returned it to safety.

Upon hearing the story, a farmer on an Aug. 10 tour of the Precision Technology Institute research plots joked about using a $360,000 machine to rescue a $60,000 machine. Webster laughed and proceeded with a demonstration of three drones that went smoothly.