First graders especially thankful for family

LEROY, Ill. — Kids might not agree about the best thing to eat at Thanksgiving, but many LeRoy Elementary School first graders are thankful for the same thing — family.

“I am thankful for my big brother, even though I don’t always like him. I like him best at Christmas,” Ryce Whitted said as he made a pumpkin decoration.

Amid passionate efforts to create seasonal art, 6-year-olds at the central Illinois school in the village of LeRoy, which as a population of about 3,500, took time to talk turkey and about other Thanksgiving topics Nov. 7.

“I’m most thankful for my family,” said Carsen Marcy.

That includes her grandma and grandpa, mom and dad and sister, and cousins and aunts and uncles.

“I have a big family,” she said. To get to see everybody, they have three Thanksgiving gatherings.

No turkey for this girl.

“My sister and I have gondolas at Thanksgiving,” she said.

But Tucker Bruning’s favorite Thanksgiving food is turkey. Turkey also happens to be what he is most thankful for at Thanksgiving, he said, as he made a dog out of autumn leaves. He has a Husky dog at home.

“My family,” is Casey Little’s quick answer to what she is thankful for. “Courtney and Mom and Dad.”

She likes hanging out with her family and eating turkey on Thanksgiving.

River Roberson, who makes a jaguar out of fall leaves, said he, too, is thankful for his mom, dad and sister. He looks forward to eating turkey and macaroni and cheese.

Anderson Barnes’ favorite part of Thanksgiving is getting to go to grandma and grandpa’s.

“The whole family comes and I get to see them all,” Anderson said.

His favorite Thanksgiving foods are turkey and mashed potatoes.

“Mashed potatoes is my favorite food in the whole world,” said his classmate Wyatt Flegel.

Apple pie at grandma and grandpa’s is what Emaline Miligan is looking forward to.

While “family” is the clear winner of things to be grateful for, other first graders added some people and things they appreciate including a friend, a toy and teachers.

Addison Musson, who always has pumpkin pie for dessert at Thanksgiving, said she is most thankful for her best friend.

Royce King is most thankful for his Beanie Baby bear named Illinois, which he got at the library.

Briley Hendren said she is most thankful for her teachers. Her vote for favorite Thanksgiving food is Jell-O.