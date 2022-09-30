 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Football night is community night, says high school coach

STANFORD, Ill. — Near the rural village of Stanford in central Illinois, bright Friday night lights draw people to a football field among the corn and soybeans.

“You know it’s something big and something cool,” said the Olympia/Delavan Spartan’s football coach Eric Lyons of when those lights are shining.

Cheerleader-tower

Cheerleaders practice during warmup of the homecoming game at Hamilton County High School in McLeansboro, Ill.

When people spend $5 for Friday night high school football, they are part of a community event, said Lyons, who had been coaching here for five years.

Olympia Spartan football players come from small towns and rural farms where they know the value of hard work, Lyons said. The team includes students from the neighboring Delavan CUSD 703.

“I think when you live in a rural community, there is a sense of pride. We’re going to work until the work is done, and wake up and do it again the next day,” Lyons said. “They understand the value of hard work and what it can do for you, and ultimately for your team.”

His team got off to a great start with wins the first two games of the season. Their streak hit a snag with a loss by one touchdown in a tough game with a top competitor, and they “had their butts kicked” in their fourth game of the season against another tough competitor.

But, the two losses just made the team more competitive.

“We’re ready for a win,” Lyons said of the next game.

Trenton-football-6
Pass-NW

Players take the field in McLeansboro, Ill., for the homecoming game against Johnston City.
touchdown-attempt

Even during football practice at the Olympia Spartan football field in Stanford, Ill., sandwiched between corn and soybean fields, players give it their all.
Defence

Even during football practice at the Olympia Spartan football field in Stanford, Ill., sandwiched between corn and soybean fields, players give it their all.
Marching-band

The Highland marching band plays the national anthem ahead of the school’s game with Alburnett, Iowa.
Pickups-NW

Pickup trucks and tailgaters occupy the parking lot at Carl Mauck Field at McLeansboro, Ill., in anticipation of the homecoming game against Johnston City.

Phyllis Coulter is Northern Illinois field editor, writing for Illinois Farmer Today, Iowa Farmer Today and Missouri Farmer Today.

