Football night is community night, says high school coach

STANFORD, Ill. — Near the rural village of Stanford in central Illinois, bright Friday night lights draw people to a football field among the corn and soybeans.

“You know it’s something big and something cool,” said the Olympia/Delavan Spartan’s football coach Eric Lyons of when those lights are shining.

When people spend $5 for Friday night high school football, they are part of a community event, said Lyons, who had been coaching here for five years.

Olympia Spartan football players come from small towns and rural farms where they know the value of hard work, Lyons said. The team includes students from the neighboring Delavan CUSD 703.

“I think when you live in a rural community, there is a sense of pride. We’re going to work until the work is done, and wake up and do it again the next day,” Lyons said. “They understand the value of hard work and what it can do for you, and ultimately for your team.”

His team got off to a great start with wins the first two games of the season. Their streak hit a snag with a loss by one touchdown in a tough game with a top competitor, and they “had their butts kicked” in their fourth game of the season against another tough competitor.

But, the two losses just made the team more competitive.

“We’re ready for a win,” Lyons said of the next game.