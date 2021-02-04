Fuels leader sees road back from ‘apocalypse’

You’ll have to forgive Monte Shaw and the people he serves in the biofuel industry if they steal a glance over their shoulders every now and then.

“It feels like we’re going through a zombie apocalypse movie,” Shaw said of the challenges his industry has faced in the past year. “But we’ll roll up our sleeves and go back to work.”

Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, talked with farmers and others during the virtual 2021 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit Jan. 26. The message he sent was that even though 2020 included dramatically lower fuel use due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a pinball machine ride through policy and court announcements, the industry will rebound in 2021.

He may get a boost in that effort from state or federal officials.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke at the virtual summit, and she said she plans to introduce legislation to establish an E10 and B11 fuel standard, increase funding for renewable fuels infrastructure, and a rule requiring new retail gas pumps to be compatible with higher biofuel blends.

It is possible some federal issues may also get resolved as well, although Shaw cautions that no matter which party is in charge in Washington, D.C., there are both friends and challenges for the industry.

With Republicans in charge, more of the challenges may come from oil interests. With Democrats in charge, more of the challenges may come from some environmental organizations. Either way, Shaw said, ethanol proponents will have to work to preserve gains.