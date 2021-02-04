Fuels leader sees road back from ‘apocalypse’

You’ll have to forgive Monte Shaw and the people he serves in the biofuel industry if they steal a glance over their shoulders every now and then.
“It feels like we’re going through a zombie apocalypse movie,” Shaw said of the challenges his industry has faced in the past year. “But we’ll roll up our sleeves and go back to work.”
Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, talked with farmers and others during the virtual 2021 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit Jan. 26. The message he sent was that even though 2020 included dramatically lower fuel use due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a pinball machine ride through policy and court announcements, the industry will rebound in 2021.
He may get a boost in that effort from state or federal officials.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke at the virtual summit, and she said she plans to introduce legislation to establish an E10 and B11 fuel standard, increase funding for renewable fuels infrastructure, and a rule requiring new retail gas pumps to be compatible with higher biofuel blends.
It is possible some federal issues may also get resolved as well, although Shaw cautions that no matter which party is in charge in Washington, D.C., there are both friends and challenges for the industry.
With Republicans in charge, more of the challenges may come from oil interests. With Democrats in charge, more of the challenges may come from some environmental organizations. Either way, Shaw said, ethanol proponents will have to work to preserve gains.
During the COVID-19 pandemic in the last year, the industry saw overall fuel usage in the country drop dramatically. Ethanol production facilities responded by making hand sanitizer and in many cases reducing production or even shutting down temporarily.
And the last several months brought several other issues to the fore. For example, the Environmental Protection Agency under the outgoing Trump administration did not issue the annual figures for what the Renewable Fuel Standard would require in 2021. That should have happened by Nov. 30. Shaw said he hopes that once the Biden administration has its EPA team in place they will get that rule out.
There has also been the ongoing issue of small refinery exemptions going to oil refineries, exempting them from RFS requirements. While a small number of those had been granted in the past, the number shot up during the Trump administration and the issue has been litigated in court.
Shaw said one of his pet projects is to get a remand of 500 million gallons that is related to the exemptions. In 2017, a federal court ruled the EPA had improperly waived RFS requirements in 2016 and should restore 500 million gallons. Shaw said the Biden administration could gain goodwill in the agricultural community if it were to restore those gallons. The move might not lead to an actual increase in ethanol usage, but it would lead refiners to burn through some of the RINS (renewable identification numbers) they are sitting on.
The EPA did issue a rule in the week before President Donald Trump left office that Shaw describes as a catch-all, including both good and bad items.
He said there are other things that could happen in the coming months. For example the fuel rules for automobiles could potentially be changed. There could be movement on some type of federal infrastructure or energy policy related to low-carbon fuel. There could be new octane standards or changes involving the trade dispute with Brazil.
Any one of those items could impact the ethanol market, Shaw said.
But he said the good news right now is the world appears to be inching toward resolving the many problems related to the pandemic, and that would boost the ethanol industry.
And he said the new secretary of agriculture, Tom Vilsack, is someone who knows and understands the ethanol industry. The new head of the EPA has no record as a friend of ethanol, but he also doesn’t have a record of being a strong supporter of the oil industry, as was the case with both EPA heads during the Trump administration.
For Shaw, this all means there is hope on the horizon and a chance to move beyond the zombie apocalypse.