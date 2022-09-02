Generations celebrate ag at the state fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — There is likely no bigger celebration for Illinois agriculture than Agriculture Day at the Illinois State Fair. Rural and urban folks get to see more of what happens on Illinois farmland and celebrate the wide-ranging achievements of its rural residents.

Among those enjoying every moment this year were cousins Lisa Shinneman Cross and Ronald Lord. Sporting Hickman Farms T-shirts, they were among those celebrating 98 Centennial Farms at the Ag Day breakfast.

Neither Lisa nor Ronald made careers in farming, but they appreciate their rural heritage.

“I was blessed to be born on a farm,” Roland said.

It gave him the freedom to work with equipment and develop helpful skills for life. The family cash rents the farm today.

It all started with their great-grandmother, Katie Hickman, who bought 120 acres of land in DeWitt County in 1919 when her son Byrl was 18. It was unusual for single woman to buy a farm then, Shinneman Cross said.

“Byrl’s son, Lloyd, my dad, was born in 1922 at the homestead in an upstairs bedroom and died in 1996 in the living room below where he was born,” Shinneman Cross said.

Forty-nine sesquicentennial farm families were recognized and Illinois Director of Agriculture Jerry Costello, a fourth-generation farmer himself, also recognized six bicentennial farms.

FFA support

Youth is always celebrated at the fair, from the youngest showmen in the ring to the 4-H project makers and FFA officers volunteering across the fairgrounds.

In the past, only two-thirds of students taking agricultural classes in Illinois schools were FFA members. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state of Illinois will pay membership fees for all students taking agricultural classes going forward.

Don Guinipp a Clark County farmer who is active in the Illinois Corn and Illinois Soybean associations, said he is pleased with that news. So many young people who are leaders of commodity groups, the Illinois Farm Bureau and in organizations in their communities got started through FFA, he said.

“FFA is probably the best leadership training we have in agriculture,” he said.

Pritzker and his wife, MK Pritzker, also invested in youth in another way at the fair with what has become an annual bidding war between them at the Governor’s Sale of Champions. This year the governor drove up the price, but the First Lady had the highest bid for the Grand Champion Steer at $105,000, tying the record she set in 2021. She donated the Grand Champion Steer, exhibited by Ashtin Guyer of Scott County, to the Central Illinois Foodbank.

Cole Caldwell of Peoria saw his Land of Lincoln Grand Champion steer sell to Brandt Inc. for the second highest price of $30,000.

In addition to being spotlighted before the crowd, these grand champion exhibitors, along with the reserve grand champion exhibitors, receive a portion of the proceeds from the sale of their animal.

“These exhibitors are the future of agriculture in our state and represent the best of the best,” Costello said. “The Sale of Champions is the cherry on top of the Illinois State Fair. To see our youth in agriculture rewarded for the work that they put into these animals is my favorite aspect of the Illinois State Fair.”

New program addresses hunger

Ag Day is also a traditional day to announce new programs impacting agriculture. This year a new program to fight hunger, reduce food waste and give growers more opportunity was unveiled.

The Illinois Farm Bureau launched its new Donations Discount Depot at the fair. It links farmers with nonprofit organizations who can use the food, said Raghela Scavuzzo, IFB associate director of food system development.

“It’s real-time connections between farmers and nonprofits,” she said.

The new online option allows farmers to list available products for sale or donation and to hear directly from registered Illinois nonprofit organizations. This pilot program builds upon the Farm to Food Bank program that connects food banks with farmers who have dairy products, eggs, fruit, vegetables and meat for sale.

Because food banks may require a certain amount of a produce or delivery of food on a certain day, this program gives farmers more options to find immediate placement for their products, Scavuzzo said.

Farm bill messaging

Crop insurance, conservation compliance and beef pricing transparency were key issues farmers brought to the 2023 farm bill listening session at the fair, Guinipp said.

Farmers also brought questions about USDA NASS reports on yields and water quality. He called it typical discussion of the issues that are important to farmers as input for a new farm bill is gathered.

The top issue for corn growers in the new farm bill is crop insurance, said Marty Marr, president of Illinois Corn Growers Association. A survey of their members shows 94% participated in federal crop insurance programs and they want the safety net to continue.

Also foreign market development is a key issue for corn growers and farmers, said Marr, who farms in Sangamon County as a home base and in Morgan and Logan counties in central Illinois.